Light wind 5.5 Metre thriller at Thunersee Herbstpreis

After a delayed start due to rain and no wind, defending Herbstpreis champions and multiple winners MF XXII (SUI 232) of Jurg Menzi-Schmid, Jurgen Eiermann and Christof Wilke, won the only race possible on Saturday.

Second was Pungin (SUI 213) of Wolf-Eberhard Richter, Beata Kallkowski and Walter Dürr, with Skylla IV (SUI 182) of Andre Bernheim, Urs Werner and Alex Bernheim coming through to take third.

With the sun setting behind the mountains, so the fleet was sent ashore for some free beer and mountains of melted Swiss cheese.

For many years the Thunersee Yachtclub’s Herbstpreis, which is the traditional end of the European 5.5 Metre season, has been a three-day regatta, but this year it was reduced to the original two days.

There was still a healthy fleet size for racing on this stunningly picturesque lake at the heart of Switzerland, even though the low cloud obscured much on the impressive backdrop.

Racing concludes on Sunday, with the latest start time of 15.00 hrs

Flickr gallery of the day here . . .

5.5 Metre Herbstpreis – Leading Results after day 1, race 1 (9 entries)

1st MF XXII (SUI 232, Jürg Menzi-Schmid, Jürgen Eiermann, Christof Wilke)

2nd Pungin (SUI 213, Hans-Peter Schmid, Gilbert Dürr, Walter Dürr)

3rd Skylla IV (SUI 182, Andre Bernheim, Urs Werner, Alex Bernheim)

4th Forza Del Destino (SUI 211, Simon Pfändler, George Prapopoulos, Thomas Huber)

5th Black & White (SUI 219, Daniel Schenker, Mark Dangel, Felix Schneebeli)

Full results available here . . .