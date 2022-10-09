2022 SSL Gold Cup Finals in Bahrain postponed

With just over two weeks to the opening of The SSL Gold Cup Finals in Bahrain, the event has been postponed.

A press release from the SSL Gold Cup organisation announced the last minute postponement of the event, scheduled to be held in Water Garden City in Bahrain, from 28 October to 20 November 2022.

The postponement is described as due to . . . ‘logistical and technical challenges, amplified by the current world environment, made it impossible to host the event in the manner which the event deserves’.

Sixteen national teams from the earlier Qualifying Series were due to compete in three Qualifying stages in Bahrain with 24 seeded teams.

The final eight teams then sailing a semi-final round and a four-team Final to decide the 2022 SSL Gold Cup title.

Arrangements for the event moving forwards will be announced in due course, following discussion with the SSL teams.

The SSL Gold Cup Finals in Bahrain are organised by the SSL Team, the Bahrain Maritime Sports Association and the Sailing Athletes Foundation.

