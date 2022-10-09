Glass-out for 5.5 Metre Herbstpreis on Thunersee

MF XXII (SUI 232) of Jurg Menzi-Schmid, Jurgen Eiermann and Christof Wilke has won the 2022 5.5 Metre Herbstpreis, at Thunersee Yachtclub, after just one more race was possible on Sunday.

Forza Del Destino (SUI 211) of George Prapopoulos, Simon Pfändler and Thomas Huber won the only race and took second overall while Pungin (SUI 213) of Hans-Peter Schmid, Gilbert Dürr and Walter Dürr took third overall.

After the first race on Sunday was completed the lake returned to glass, the rest of the racing was abandoned and the series was completed with just two races.



The end of the Herbstpreis marks the end of the European season for the class, but it has much to look forward to both next year and in the years after.

The 2023 regatta calendar is being prepared now with the highlight being the Scandinavian Gold Cup and World Championship in Porto Cervo in Sardinia.

5.5 Metre Herbstpreis – Final Results after day 2

1st SUI 232 Jürg MENZI-SCHMID – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd SUI 211 Simon PFÄNDLER – – 4 1 – – 5 pts

3rd SUI 213 Hans-Peter SCHMID – – 2 6 – – 8 pts

4th SUI 219 Daniel SCHENKER – – 5 3 – – 8 pts

5th SUI 182 Andre BERNHEIM – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

6th SUI 226 Andreas KINDLIMANN – – 6 4 – – 10 pts

7th SUI 20 Tobias ISLER – – 9 8 – – 17 pts

8th NED 26 Arend-Jan PASMAN – – 8 10 – – 18 pts