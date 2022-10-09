2022 Endeavour Trophy for RS800 pair Morris and Fillimore

Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore, representing the RS800 class, are winners of the 2022 Champion of Champions Endeavour Trophy.

Starting the final day with a one point lead after four races, Morris and Fillimore of Hayling Island SC, held off a strong challenge from defending champion Luke Patience and Faye Chatterton.

After two more races on Sunday – R5 & R6 – Morris and Fillimore (RS800) retained their overall lead with a 2 and 1 and after discarding an eighth, they had 14 points.

The discard also helped Ian Dobson and Emma Hivey (GP14) move into second overall with 21 points after dropping a 16 and scoring a 3 and 6.

But also moving up was Returning Champion Luke Patience and Faye Chatterton with a 1 and 2, and after discarding a 15 they were now third with 22 points.

Following the leading three was a tight group of four comprising . . . Matt Burge and Rob Henderson (Osprey) on 24 pts, Nick Craig and Toby Lewis (D Zero) on 26 pts, and then Ollie Meadowcroft and Oscar Cawthorne (420) tied on 28 pts with Arran Holman and Hayden Sewell (RS400).

In race 7 Morris and Fillimore had to discard their 11th place, while Patience and Chatterton finished fourth to move into second overall, but still four points short of catching the RS800 pair who took the title with 22pts and a four point advantage

Dobson and Hivey (GP14) finished sixth in what turned out to be the final race, slipping to third overall with 27 points.

After racing competitors and guests attended the Endeavour prizegiving, where the winners Morris and Fillmore were presented with the spectacular solid silver model, and the half model of the America’s Cup J-Class yacht Endeavour.

Investec-sponsored 2022 Endeavour Trophy – Final Results after Day 2

1st RS800 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore – – 1 6 8 4 2 1 -11 – – 22 pts

2nd 2021 Champion Luke Patience and Faye Chatterton – – -15 1 7 11 1 2 4 – – 26 pts

3rd GP14 Ian Dobson and Emma Hivey – – 4 5 3 -16 3 6 6 – – 27 pts

4th 420 Ollie Meadowcroft and Oscar Cawthorne – – 5 -8 1 6 8 8 2 – – 30 pts

5th Osprey Matt Burge and Rob Henderson – – 7 7 -14 2 4 4 7 – – 31 pts

6th RS200 Arran Holman and Hayden Sewell – – 3 -10 9 3 10 3 5 – – 33 pts

7th Merlin Rocket Christian Birrell and Rachael Gray – – 11 2 4 13 5 -31 1 – – 36 pts

8th D Zero Nick Craig and Toby Lewis – – 13 4 2 9 6 5 -31 – – 39 pts

9th Tasar Jack Holden and Mark Oakey – – 6 3 6 21 7 -31 8 – – 51 pts

10th Europe Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – – 2 11 12 14 12 7 -16 – – 58 pts

11th Byte Duncan Glen and Lorna Glen – – 10 13 16 -23 11 13 9 – – 72 pts

12th 29er Santiago Sesto Cosby and Leo Wilkinson – – 12 15 13 1 -22 17 15 – – 73 pts

13th National 12 Tom Stewart and Isobel Stewart – – 16 12 18 8 9 16 -25 – – 79 pts

14th Blaze Ben Harden and Flynn Davies – – 8 14 26 17 15 -31 3 – – 83 pts

15th Scorpion Alan Krailing and Simon Forbes – – 20 19 5 -26 18 11 14 – – 87 pts

16th Aero 7 Jack Lewis and Dylan McPherson – – 9 18 -27 25 14 9 13 – – 88 pts

17th Graduate Fresh Abendstern and Ross Southwell – – 18 9 19 10 24 14 -28 – – 94 pts

18th WAZSP Ross Banham and Hattie Rogers – – 24 -29 11 5 21 15 21 – – 97 pts

19th Firefly Paul Kameen and Evie Snedker – – -23 21 22 15 16 10 20 – – 104 pts

20th Feva Tristan Ahlheid and Finlay Lomas-Clarke – – 22 16 21 20 17 -31 10 – – 106 pts

21st Optimist Lila Edwards and William Fletcher – – 14 25 10 -27 13 19 27 – – 108 pts

22nd Topper 5.3 Merryn Attridge and Oscar Oldfield – – 19 26 -30 18 19 20 18 – – 120 pts

23rd Albacore Neville Herbert and Karl Thorne – – -30 28 20 12 26 23 12 – – 121 pts

24th Topper 4.2 Thomas Semmens and Steve Hall – – 26 24 -29 19 25 12 17 – – 123 pts

25th RS400 Sam Knight and Emily Heath – – 17 22 23 -28 20 18 24 – – 124 pts

26th OK Russell Clark and Penny Clark – – 29 23 24 7 23 22 -31 – – 128 pts

27th Aero 5 Jonathan Bailey and Yana Skvortsova – – 27 20 15 22 -29 25 19 – – 128 pts

28th Cadet William Shepherd and Toby Bush – – 21 17 25 -30 27 21 23 – – 134 pts

29th Lark Matt White and Marion Enkel – – 25 27 -28 24 28 24 22 – – 150 pts

30th Supernova Matt Thursfield and Eden Hyland – – 28 -30 17 29 30 26 26 – – 156 pts

This year the event is being held in aid of Leukaemia UK and dedicated to the memory of Royal Corinthian YC member Pat Buckley, who died of acute myeloid leukaemia in January 2022 at the age of 73.

How to donate to Leukaemia UK

To donate to Leukaemia UK text ENDEAVOUR followed by your donation amount to 70450 to give that amount.

Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message, and you’ll be opting into hearing from us. If you would like to donate but don’t want to hear from us, please text ENDEAVOURNOINFO instead.