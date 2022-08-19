Chichester Harbour Race Week – Day 5 Final Results

Another successful Chichester Harbour Race Week at Hayling Island SC for the 350+ entries.

The weather provide something for everyone with dozens of highly competitive races completed thanks to the many volunteers, both on and off the water, and of course the generosity of the sponsors . . . without them it just would not happen.

Final Leaders after Friday 19 Aug 2022

RS Elite – 13 entries:

1st 7 Colin Smith, Jamie Smith HISC 1 3 2 3 1 4 – – 10 pts

2nd 67 Ossie Stewart, Tom Stewart HISC 2 4 1 2 5 8 – – 14 pts

3rd 113 Martin Jones, Vicky Jones ISC 4 2 5 7 6 2 – – 19 pts

Fireball: 10 entries

1st 15166 Simon Kings, Jono Loe HISC 1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 15103 Nathan Rushin, Joanne Rushin HISC 3 2 5 3 – – 8 pts

3rd 14893 Mike Partridge, Claire Davis HISC 2 5 3 5 – – 10 pts

Fast Handicap – 35 entries:

1st Tasar 2975 Paul Ridgway, Bronwyn Ridgway L&LSC 6 2 5 1 – – 8 pts

2nd Merlin-Rocket 3728 Judith Massey, Graham Williamson HISC 1 4 9 5 – – 10 pts

3rd Flying Fifteen 4060 Andrew Jameson, James Grant HISC 4 36 2 4 – – 10 pts

Hadron H2, DZero & RS Aero 9 – 13 entries:

1st 66 David Valentine ESSC 7 1 2 3 – – 6 pts

2nd 151 James Jenkins ESC 3 3 1 8 – – 7 pts

3rd 328 Thomas Southwell Lee on Solent 6 2 14 1 – – 9 pts

Finn – 28 entries:

1st 567 Martin Hughes Warsash SC 3 29 2 1 – – 6 pts

2nd 100 Matthew Walker MRSC 4 2 7 2 – – 8 pts

3rd 720 Julian Smith MRSC 1 4 4 6 – – 9 pts

Asymmetric Handicap – 27 entries:

1st RS 400 1515 Stephen Cockerill, Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 1 2 6 1 – – 4 pts

2nd Musto Skiff 584 Andrew Gould ESSC 3 3 1 7 – – 7 pts

3rd RS 400 1480 Andy Jeffries, Allyson Jeffries Eastbourne Sovereign SC 2 4 11 3 – – 9 pts

29er – 17 entries:

1st 2416 Josh Stokes, Gregan Bergmann-Smith HISC 1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 2882 Hazel Jones, Ben Stokes HISC 7 4 2 6 – – 12 pts

3rd 2122 Harvey Jenkins, Tom Armstrong HISC 6 2 7 5 – – 13 pts

RS200 – 39 entries

1st 1609 Tommy Darling, Charlie Darling HISC 1 1 2 42 – – 4 pts

2nd 1633 Tom Hewitson, Lucy Hewitson HISC 4 4 1 2 – – 7 pts

3rd 598 Aidan Mitchell , Lucy/Ella Mitchell HISC 5 2 5 4 – – 11 pts

2000 – 17 entries:

1st 21431 Ben Oakley, Barbara Langford ESC 2 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 2315 Alex Johnson, Angela Johnson ESC 1 4 2 2 – – 5 pts

3rd 22648 Jeremy Michell, Megan Gately Erith YC 3 3 3 4 – – 9 pts

Medium Handicap – 32 entries:

1st Europe 418 Gareth Tweedle ESC 2 1 3 10 – – 6 pts

2nd Laser / ILCA 7 214074 Jerome Bakker HISC 9 2 2 5 – – 9 pts

3rd Wayfarer 821 Paul Smith, Joshua Smith HISC 26 3 6 3 – – 12 pts

RS Aero 7 & 6 – 29 entries:

1st RS Aero 7 4185 John Derbyshire ESC 1065 1 3 2 2 – – 5 pts

2nd RS Aero 7 3656 Mark Riddington ESSC 1065 2 4 1 3 – – 6 pts

3rd RS Aero 7 2626 Tom Kennedy ESSC 1065 32 2 4 4 – – 10 pts

RS Aero 5 – 19 entries:

1st 4090 Ed Day HISC 1 1 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 3747 Hilary Baker HISC 3.5 22 1 2 – – 6.5 pts

3rd 1561 Ed Rollestone Newhaven & Seaford SC 2 2 4 6 – – 8 pts

Solo – 23 entries:

1st 5781 Alex Butler HISC 1 1 1 6 – – 3 pts

2nd 4381 Richard Catchpole L&LSC 2 2 2 1 – – 5 pts

3rd 5816 Richie Bailey HISC 3 3 7 2 – – 8 pts

ILCA 6 & 4 – 20 entries

1st ILCA 6 210218 Sophie Kirk CYC 3 1 2 4 – – 6 pts

2nd ILCA 6 217870 Thomas Harland-Smith Newhaven & Seaford SC 4 7 1 2 – – 7 pts

3rd ILCA 6 174503 James Healey ESC 12 2 3 3 – – 8 pts

RS Feva – 27 entries:

1st 6733 Zac Shepherd, Platon Khodykin HISC 1 2 4 2 – – 5 pts

2nd 7605 Maya Bergann-Smith, Emilia Ripley HISC 5 1 1 4 – – 6 pts

3rd 6200 Jemima Day, Will Sawtell HISC 4 4 2 1 – – 7 pts

RS Tera Pro/Sport – 6 entries:

1st RS Tera Pro 1225 Harry Slight ESC 1 1 1 1 1 1 7 7 – – 6 pts

2nd RS Tera Sport 1720 Beaulah Wilson HISC 2 3 2 2 2 2 7 7 – – 13 pts

3rd RS Tera Sport 37 Olivia Powell HISC 5 4 4 4 3 3 7 7 – – 23 pts

Optimist – 15 entries:

1st 6298 Thomas Knight CYC 16 16 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 – – 8 pts

2nd 5813 Wilbur Palmer Ward ESC 16 16 1 2 1 2 4 2 1 – – 9 pts

3rd 6446 Samuel Machell HISC 1 1 3 3 5 3 3 3 4 – – 14 pts

Full results available here . . .