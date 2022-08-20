GP14 Worlds – Dobson and Tunihill are 2022 Champions

Ian Dobson and Andy Tunihill of Burwain SC are the 2022 GP14 World Champions.

They took the title by the tightest of margins . . . crossing the finish of the final race ahead of Matt Mee and Chris Robinson, who had taken the championship lead just one race earlier.

But the final race win for Dobson and Tunihill (-4, 1) swung the championship back to them, with both teams tied on nine points and that final race win the deciding factor.

Matt Mee and Chris Robinson (1, 2) thus took second while in third were Nick Craig and Toby Lewis (5, 4) with 23 points.

Fourth Neil Marsden and Derek Hill (2, 3) with 29 points, fifth Colman Grimes and Ross Gingles (8, 9) with 35 points, and sixth Robert Richardson and Steven Wilson (6, 10) on 46 points.

The event hosted by the Skerries SC, Ireland.

Progressive Credit Union Ltd 2022 GP14 World Championships

– Final Leaders after 8 races, 2 discard (107 entries)

1st Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe – Burwain SC – – 9 pts

2nd Matt Mee and Chris Robinson – B&FYC/Red Wharf Bay – – 9 pts

3rd Nick Craig and Toby Lewis – Burghfield Frensham – – 23 pts

4th Neil Marsden and Derek Hill – Blackpool & Fleetwood yc – – 29 pts

5th Colman Grimes and Ross Gingles – Skerries SC – – 35 pts

6th Robert Richardson and Steven Wilson – Royal Windermere YC – – 46 pts

7th Ross Kearney and Andrew Vaughan – Royal North of Ireland YC – – 54 pts

8th Tim Jones and Dale Knowles – Holyhead SC – – 56 pts

9th Ciaron Jones and Sam Platt – Holyhead SC – – 64 pts

10th Hugh Gill and Dan Gill – Sutton Dinghy Club – – 67 pts

11th Ger Owen and Melanie Morris – EABC & RSGYC – – 69 pts

12th Peter Boyle and Steven Boyle – Sutton Dinghy Club – – 70 pts

13th Graham Flynn and Frank Nickless – The Chase SC – – 70 pts

14th Jane Kearney and Oliver Goodhead – Royal North of Ireland YC – – 72.5 pts

15th Niall Henry and Ossian Geraghty – Sligo YC – – 77 pts

16th Mark Platt and Tom Platt – Bolton SC – – 86 pts

17th Alan Blay and Hugh McNally – Sutton DC – – 87 pts

18th Adrian Lee and Gareth Gallagher – YSC/MBC – – 92.8 pts

19th Ruan O’Tiarnaigh and Rebekah O’Tiarnaigh – BYC / SDC – – 94 pts

20th John McGuinness and Donal McGuinness – Moville Boat Club – – 101 pts

21st Conor Twohig and Matthew Cotter – Sutton Dinghy Club – – 103 pts

22nd Conor Byrne and Emer McNally – Darwin SC – – 116 pts

23rd Doire Shiels and Lewis Coppinget – Skerries SC – – 146 pts

24th Norman Lee and Alan Leddy – Greystones SC – – 147 pts

25th Jason Tindale and Lawrence Creaser – Barbados YC – – 148 pts

26th Patrick Hamilton and Keith Maxwell – East Down YC – – 152 pts

27th Sam Street and Josh Lloyd – Blessington SC – – 157 pts

28th John Hayes and Joel James – Southport SC – – 162 pts

29th Ciaran Keogh and Adam Leddy – DMYC – – 164 pts

30th Steven Nelson and Daniel Nelson – Newtownards SC – – 166 pts

31st Josh Porter and Sara Gowdy – MSC – – 167 pts

32nd Robert Lee and Stephen Lynch – Greystones SC – – 179 pts

33rd Diarmaid Mullen and Lauren Donaghy – Sligo YC – – 192 pts

34th Kerri-ann Boylan and Megan Boylan – Skerries SC – – 195 pts

35th Katie Dwyer and Michelle Rowley – Sutton SC – – 198 pts

36th Nick Devereux and Sarah Jarman – Budworth SC – – 198.5 pts

37th Chris Clayton and Rory Higgins – RNIYC – – 201 pts

38th Harry J Frith and John Richardson – Royal Windermere YC – – 203 pts

39th William Johnson and James johnson – Lough Foyle SC – – 206 pts

40th Frankie Browne and David Lappin – Skerries SC – – 212 pts

41st Eoghan Duffy and Matthew White – LRYC – – 216 pts

42nd Mark Biagio and Aaron Biagio – Pretoria SC – – 219 pts

43rd Sam Wray and Luke Henderson – Sligo YC – – 224 pts

44th Meg Tyrrell and Sorcha Donnelly – Royal Irish YC – – 233.5 pts

45th Christopher Winters and Freya Mason – Midland SC – – 235 pts

46th Darach Dinneen and Noah Canham – Skerries SC – – 239 pts

47th Matthew De Villiers and Christopher du Toit – GLYC – – 243 pts

48th Richard Thompson and Simon McVey – Royal Windermere YC – – 260 pts

49th Cathal Sheridan and David Cooke – Skerries SC – – 270 pts

50th Simon Cully and Libby Tierney – Blessington SCl – – 274 pts

Full results available here . . .