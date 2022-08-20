GP14 Worlds – Dobson and Tunihill are 2022 Champions

Ian Dobson and Andy Tunihill of Burwain SC are the 2022 GP14 World Champions.
They took the title by the tightest of margins . . . crossing the finish of the final race ahead of Matt Mee and Chris Robinson, who had taken the championship lead just one race earlier.
But the final race win for Dobson and Tunihill (-4, 1) swung the championship back to them, with both teams tied on nine points and that final race win the deciding factor.
Matt Mee and Chris Robinson (1, 2) thus took second while in third were Nick Craig and Toby Lewis (5, 4) with 23 points.
Fourth Neil Marsden and Derek Hill (2, 3) with 29 points, fifth Colman Grimes and Ross Gingles (8, 9) with 35 points, and sixth Robert Richardson and Steven Wilson (6, 10) on 46 points.
The event hosted by the Skerries SC, Ireland.
Progressive Credit Union Ltd 2022 GP14 World Championships
– Final Leaders after 8 races, 2 discard (107 entries)
1st Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe – Burwain SC – – 9 pts
2nd Matt Mee and Chris Robinson – B&FYC/Red Wharf Bay – – 9 pts
3rd Nick Craig and Toby Lewis – Burghfield Frensham – – 23 pts
4th Neil Marsden and Derek Hill – Blackpool & Fleetwood yc – – 29 pts
5th Colman Grimes and Ross Gingles – Skerries SC – – 35 pts
6th Robert Richardson and Steven Wilson – Royal Windermere YC – – 46 pts
7th Ross Kearney and Andrew Vaughan – Royal North of Ireland YC – – 54 pts
8th Tim Jones and Dale Knowles – Holyhead SC – – 56 pts
9th Ciaron Jones and Sam Platt – Holyhead SC – – 64 pts
10th Hugh Gill and Dan Gill – Sutton Dinghy Club – – 67 pts
11th Ger Owen and Melanie Morris – EABC & RSGYC – – 69 pts
12th Peter Boyle and Steven Boyle – Sutton Dinghy Club – – 70 pts
13th Graham Flynn and Frank Nickless – The Chase SC – – 70 pts
14th Jane Kearney and Oliver Goodhead – Royal North of Ireland YC – – 72.5 pts
15th Niall Henry and Ossian Geraghty – Sligo YC – – 77 pts
16th Mark Platt and Tom Platt – Bolton SC – – 86 pts
17th Alan Blay and Hugh McNally – Sutton DC – – 87 pts
18th Adrian Lee and Gareth Gallagher – YSC/MBC – – 92.8 pts
19th Ruan O’Tiarnaigh and Rebekah O’Tiarnaigh – BYC / SDC – – 94 pts
20th John McGuinness and Donal McGuinness – Moville Boat Club – – 101 pts
21st Conor Twohig and Matthew Cotter – Sutton Dinghy Club – – 103 pts
22nd Conor Byrne and Emer McNally – Darwin SC – – 116 pts
23rd Doire Shiels and Lewis Coppinget – Skerries SC – – 146 pts
24th Norman Lee and Alan Leddy – Greystones SC – – 147 pts
25th Jason Tindale and Lawrence Creaser – Barbados YC – – 148 pts
26th Patrick Hamilton and Keith Maxwell – East Down YC – – 152 pts
27th Sam Street and Josh Lloyd – Blessington SC – – 157 pts
28th John Hayes and Joel James – Southport SC – – 162 pts
29th Ciaran Keogh and Adam Leddy – DMYC – – 164 pts
30th Steven Nelson and Daniel Nelson – Newtownards SC – – 166 pts
31st Josh Porter and Sara Gowdy – MSC – – 167 pts
32nd Robert Lee and Stephen Lynch – Greystones SC – – 179 pts
33rd Diarmaid Mullen and Lauren Donaghy – Sligo YC – – 192 pts
34th Kerri-ann Boylan and Megan Boylan – Skerries SC – – 195 pts
35th Katie Dwyer and Michelle Rowley – Sutton SC – – 198 pts
36th Nick Devereux and Sarah Jarman – Budworth SC – – 198.5 pts
37th Chris Clayton and Rory Higgins – RNIYC – – 201 pts
38th Harry J Frith and John Richardson – Royal Windermere YC – – 203 pts
39th William Johnson and James johnson – Lough Foyle SC – – 206 pts
40th Frankie Browne and David Lappin – Skerries SC – – 212 pts
41st Eoghan Duffy and Matthew White – LRYC – – 216 pts
42nd Mark Biagio and Aaron Biagio – Pretoria SC – – 219 pts
43rd Sam Wray and Luke Henderson – Sligo YC – – 224 pts
44th Meg Tyrrell and Sorcha Donnelly – Royal Irish YC – – 233.5 pts
45th Christopher Winters and Freya Mason – Midland SC – – 235 pts
46th Darach Dinneen and Noah Canham – Skerries SC – – 239 pts
47th Matthew De Villiers and Christopher du Toit – GLYC – – 243 pts
48th Richard Thompson and Simon McVey – Royal Windermere YC – – 260 pts
49th Cathal Sheridan and David Cooke – Skerries SC – – 270 pts
50th Simon Cully and Libby Tierney – Blessington SCl – – 274 pts