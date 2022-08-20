SailGP – New Zealand Storm to ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix Victory

It was New Zealand all the way at the ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix with four wins from four races.

Pete Burling and Team New Zealand won the shortened, three race Qualifier Series and then continued with a runaway win in the Final Race to beat France and Denmark and take the overall win of the ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix.

New Zealand SailGP Team: Driver: Peter Burling, Wing Trimmer: Blair Tuke, Flight Controller: Andy Maloney, Grinder: Josh Junior, Grinder: Marcus Hansen and Strategist: Olivia Mackay.

After the abandonment of the Day 1 racing, the re-worked Day 2 format provided some good racing, despite the light and shifty conditions, and complete domination by the Kiwi team.

Only in the third race did they not lead from the start, recovering to the front on leg 5 to close-out the Qualifier Series.

Quentin Delapierre of France, and Nicolai Sehested of Denmark also making the Final Series, with Tom Slingsby’s Australian team losing-out on count-back to the French after race 3.

The Final Race was a tight start with France and New Zealand jousting for the first mark lead, then continued with New Zealand extending a nine second lead at gate 3 to 22 seconds at gate 6.

They turned the Final mark with a 232 metre lead to cross the finish with a 25 second lead over France with Denmark in third.

Overall after the fourth event in the 11 event 2022 Season 3 schedule Tom Slingsby and the Australian Team with 36 points have a four point lead.

With Ben Ainslie and his Great Britain team sidelined with a damaged boat, it is Pete Burling and New Zealand who move into second overall with 32 points while Nicolai Sehested’s Denmark Team jump from fifth into third overall with 28 points.

Canada, with Phil Robertson driving, hold onto fourth with 27 points and Ainslie drops back to fifth with 26 points, with France remaining in sixth but closing the gap to just two points on the leading group with 24 points.

After that it’s United States of Jimmy Spithill, Switzerland with Nathan Outteridge driving at this event, and Spain of Jordi Xammar.

The European leg of the championship continues in Saint-Tropez for the France Sail Grand Prix, September 10-11.