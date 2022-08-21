Fireball Worlds – Breeze-On for Pre-Worlds event

The 2022 Fireball Irish Nationals was a win for Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport.

The Pre-Worlds event, hosted by Lough Derg YC in Dromineer, Ireland, was held in mainly breezy conditions which led to a gradually reducing fleet as the six races took place, with just 12 boats contesting the final race.

Marsh and Davenport finished on 9 points, just one ahead of Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica CZE who tied on 10 points with Chris Bateman and Thomas Chaix IRL. The podium group taking each taking two race wins in their scoreline.

There was then a 15 point gap to the chasing pack, with in fourth place Barry McCartin and Conor Kinsella IRL in a three-way tie on 25 points with Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek CZE, and Milan Snajdr and Matej Snajdr CZE.

The GUL sponsored 2022 Fireball World Championships start Sunday 21 August.

2022 Fireball Irish Nationals – Final leaders after 6 races (54 entries)

1st GBR 15162 Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport – – 9 pts

2nd CZE 15141 Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica – – 10 pts

3rd IRL 14750 Chris Bateman and Thomas Chaix – – 10 pts

4th IRL 15093 Barry McCartin and Conor Kinsella – – 25 pts

5th CZE 15019 Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek – – 25 pts

6th CZE 15163 Milan Snajdr and Matej Snajdr – – 25 pts

7th IRL 15061 Noel Butler and Stephen Oram – – 40 pts

8th GBR 15145 Steve Goacher and Tom Goacher – – 41 pts

9th GBR 15096 Michael and Adam Whitehouse – – 50 pts

10th IRL 14915 Frank Miller and Conor Flynn – – 65 pts

11th GBR 14753 John Cowper and Martin Mills – – 78 pts

12th IRL 14637 Tiarnan Brown and Oisin McAllister – – 91 pts

13th FRA 14950 Charles LaCalves and Eloise Maussio – – 126 pts

14th GBR 15151 Martin Lewis and Daniel Lewis – – 127 pts

15th IRL 14938 Niall McGrotty and Neil Cramer – – 129 pts

16th GBR 15112 David Sayce and Gareth Edwards – – 135 pts

17th IRL 14378 Ben Graff and Alexander Farrell – – 144 pts

18th GBR 15155 David Hall and Paul Constable – – 169 pts

19th RSA 14877 David Laing and Mark Dee – – 173 pts

20th IRL 14740 Imogen Hauer and Hugo Micka – – 182 pts

Full results available here . . .