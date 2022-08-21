RS200 Nationals – Opening day for the 183 entries at Hayling Island

Opening day for the 183 entries at the Noble Marine Rooster RS200 UK National Championship hosted by Hayling Island SC.

It took some time for the wind to put in an appearance, but eventually two races were completed, with the 183 entries racing as one fleet off a gate start.

Leaders in the clubhouse are David Jessop and Sophie Mear (5,2) with 7 points, followed by Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell (8,1) with 9 points and in third place Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley (6,4) on 10 points.

Steve Cockerill and Emma Hivey won the first race ahead of Rory Odell and Henry Jameson with James and Jess Hammett third.

The second race went to Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell, second were David Jessop and Sophie Mear and in third place Richard Thomas and Tom Goodey.

RS200 UK National Championship – Leaders after 2 races (183 entries)

1st David Jessop and Sophie Mear Hayling Island SC 5 2 – – 7 pts

2nd Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell Clapham Model YC 8 1 – – 9 pts

3rd Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley Redesmere SC 6 4 – – 10 pts

4th Arthur Henderson and Jamie Webb CUCrC 4 10 – – 14 pts

5th Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden Draycote Water SC 7 8 – – 15 pts

6th Tom Darling and Charlie Darling Hayling Island SC 10 11 – – 21 pts

7th Steve Cockerill and Emma Hivey Stokes Bay SC 1 21 – – 22 pts

8th James Hammett and Jess Hammett Hayling Island SC 3 20 – – 23 pts

9th Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew Sutton SC 12 12 – – 24 pts

10th Robert Gullan and Mari Shepherd Hayling Island SC 9 17 – – 26 pts

11th Jack Holden and Libby Watkins Arun YC 14 14 – – 28 pts

12th Lee Sydenham and Alex Sydenham Hayling Island SC 17 13 – – 30 pts

13th Niki Birrell and Ben Whaley Parkstone YC 27 9 – – 36 pts

14th Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren Hayling Island SC 26 15 – – 41 pts

15th Tom Morris and James Crossley Hayling Island SC 38 5 – – 43 pts

16th Craig Burlton and Hennie Burlton Royal Southern YC 18 25 – – 43 pts

17th Cam Stewart and Georgia Booth Hayling Island SC 29 16 – – 45 pts

18th Richard Thomas and Tom Goodey RNSA 43 3 – – 46 pts

19th Chris Webber and Nicki Webber Pevensey Bay SC 22 24 – – 46 pts

20th Will Taylor and Matt Taylor Lymington Town SC 19 30 – – 49 pts

21st Rory Odell and Henry Jameson Hayling Island SC 2 48 – – 50 pts

22nd Karen Oldale and Jo Hewitson Parkstone YC 28 22 – – 50 pts

23rd Robert Richardson and Lizzie Cattermole RWYC 24 29 – – 53 pts

24th Harry Chatterton and Aaron Chadwick Waldringfield SC 36 18 – – 54 pts

25th Chris Thomas and Verity Hopkins Weir Wood SC 20 36 – – 56 pts

Full results available here . . .