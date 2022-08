Fireball Worlds – Sunday 21 August No wind – No racing



The GUL International Fireball 2022 World Championships are taking place at Lough Derg Yacht Club, Dromineer, Ireland, from Sunday 21 to Friday 26 August.

Unfortunately the fabled ‘luck of the Irish’ did not hold good for the opening day . . . Sunday, 21 August it was No wind – No racing.

Racing will continue, with luck, on Monday through Friday.

