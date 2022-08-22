Dragon Gold Cup – First day race win for Bluebottle GBR192

Winner of the first race was Graham Bailey sailing with Julia Bailey, William Bedford and Will Heritage, sailing Bluebottle GBR192.

They received the Borge Borresen Memorial Trophy which is the trophy is presented annually to the helmsman of the Dragon that wins the first completed race of the Gold Cup.

Second was Ben van Cauwenbergh of Belgium and in third Richard Lynn of Australia.

The Borge Borresen Memorial Trophy was presented in 2008 by the Borresen family in memory of Borge Borresen, who competed in 51 consecutive Gold Cups and won the event 4 times.

The Dragon Gold Cup, organized by The BDA – Belgian Dragon Association & Oostende is taking place from 20 to 26 August at the Royal North Sea Yacht Club.

Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2022 – Leaders after 1 race (32 entries)

1st GBR 192* Graham BAILEY – – 1 pts

2nd BEL 80 Ben van CAUWENBERGH – – 2 pts

3rd AUS 222* Richard LYNN – – 3 pts

4th FRA 428* Gery TRENTESAUX – – 4 pts

5th DEN 138 Lars HENDRIKSEN – – 5 pts

6th NED 442 André du PON – – 6 pts

7th BEL 88 Guy CELIS – – 7 pts

8th BEL 83 Peter de GRYSE – – 8 pts

9th NED 309* Guus de GROOT – – 9 pts

10th BEL 82 Xavier VANNESTE – – 10 pts

Full results available here . . .