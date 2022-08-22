Flying 15 Europeans – Lovering and Alvarado are day 1 leaders

Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado lead the Flying 15 European Championship 2022 after two races were completed on Day 1 – Sunday 21 August.

Lovering and Alvarado (2, 3) finished the opening day with 5 points, two points ahead of Henry Bagnall and James Downer (1, 6) with 7 points.

These two have a ten point lead from Ireland’s third placed John Lavery and Alan Green (6, 11), with fourth Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar (5, 14), fifth Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (10, 10) and in sixth place Simon Kneller and Ashley Painter (13, 9).

Winners of the first race were Bagnall and Downer, ahead of Lovering and Alvarado with in third place Michael Wilson and Peter Greenhalgh and fourth Alexander Campbell and David Herridge.

In race 2, winners were Andy McKee and Richard Jones, with second Steve Goacher and Tim Harper and in third place Lovering and Alvarado.

Some top names were caught-out with BFD penalties in the first race, including: Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader, Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett, Andrew Jameson and James Grant

Flying 15 European Championship 2022 – Leaders after 2 races (72 entries)

1st GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 2 3 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR 4046 Henry Bagnall and James Downer 1 6 – – 7 pts

3rd IRL 4083 John Lavery and Alan Green 6 11 – – 17 pts

4th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar 5 14 – – 19 pts

5th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 10 10 – – 20 pts

6th GBR 4024 Simon Kneller and Ashley Painter 13 9 – – 22 pts

7th GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones 22 1 – – 23 pts

8th GBR 3779 Rupert Mander and Graham Sunderland 7 20 – – 27 pts

9th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp 16 12 – – 28 pts

10th RSA 4009 Alexander Campbell and David Herridge 4 25 – – 29 pts

11th AUS 4063 Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay 14 15 – – 29 pts

12th GBR 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Patrick Hicks 26 7 – – 33 pts

13th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher and Chris Hewkin 18 16 – – 34 pts

14th GBR 4100 Greg Wells and David Tulloch 17 18 – – 35 pts

15th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 34 2 – – 36 pts

16th GBR 4094 John Hanson and Helen Selden 23 13 – – 36 pts

17th GBR 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson 9 28 – – 37 pts

18th GBR 3641 Mike Preston and Karl Sloane 30 8 – – 38 pts

19th GBR 4061 Chris Waples and Simon Hunt 8 30 – – 38 pts

20th GBR 3951 Nick Peters and Guy McBride 24 17 – – 41 pts

21st GBR 4031 Nigel Tullett and Gavin Tullett 21 21 – – 42 pts

22nd GBR 3940 Richard Jordan and Charlotta Jordon 19 24 – – 43 pts

23rd GBR 3616 Johnny Cooper and David Chapman 15 32 – – 47 pts

24th GBR 3777/ RSA 3868 Patrick Harris and Jeremy Kriek 12 36 – – 48 pts

25th GBR 3994 David Hitchcock and Ian Nicholson 29 23 – – 52 pts

26th GBR 3736 Peter Bannister and Sue Bannister 32 22 – – 54 pts

27th GBR 3884 Mark Nicholson and Steve Culpitt 37 19 – – 56 pts

28th GBR 3622 Robert Mountain and Victoria Manifold 20 38 – – 58 pts

29th GBR 4088 Geof Gibbons and Nick Gibbons 28 31 – – 59 pts

30th GBR 3844 Duncan Matthew and John Chalker 38 26 – – 64 pts

Full results available here . . .