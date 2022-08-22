GUL Fireball Worlds – Gillard and Thompson take lead after 3 races

The second day of the GUL International Fireball 2022 World Championships saw three races completed at Lough Derg YC, Dromineer, Ireland.

Straight into the lead are Tom Gillard and Shandy Thompson (2, 8, 1) with 11pts with the Irish pair, Barry McCartin and Conor Kinsella (3, 4, 5) close behind on 12 pts.

In third are Dave Hall and Paul Constable (8, 5, 2) with 15 pts. Fourth Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica CZE with 17pts, fith Steve and Tom Goacher GBR with 18pts and sixth the Swiss pair Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser on 23pts.

The first race was a win for Mermod and Moser ahead of Gillard and Thompson with McCartin and Kinsella third.

The second race was a win for Steve and Tom Goacher with second Paruzek and Kosvica and third Mike Deane and Paul Disney GBR.

In the final race of the day Gillard and Thompson took the win to move into the overall lead, Hall and Constable were second and in third Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport GBR.

Racing continues to Friday 26 August.

2022 Fireball Worlds – Leaders after 3 races (79 entries)

1st GBR Thomas Gillard and Shandy Thompson – – 2 8 1 – – 11

2nd IRL Barry McCartin and Conor Kinsella – – 3 4 5 – – 12

3rd GBR David Hall and Paul Constable – – 8 5 2 – – 15

4th CZE Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica – – 7 2 8 – – 17

5th GBR Steve Goacher and Tom Goacher – – 6 1 11 – – 18

6th SUI Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser – – 1 18 4 – – 23

7th GBR Derian Scott and Andy Scott – – 5 11 7 – – 23

8th AUS Heather MacFarlane and Chris Payne – – 13 6 6 – – 24

9th GBR Martyn Lewis and Daniel Lewis – – 10 13 9 – – 31

10th GBR Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport – – 11 20 3 – – 33

11th GBR Mike Deane and Paul Disney – – 25 3 14 – – 41

12th GBR Josh Porter and Cara McDowell – – 18 10 19 – – 46

13th GBR Kevin Hope and Russell Thorne – – 16 19 20 – – 54

14th IRL Ed Butler (jr) and Fionn Conway – – 26 12 18 – – 55

15th FRA Xavier Broise and Trystan Robin – – 15 30 12 – – 56

16th GBR Anthony Willcocks and James Willcocks – – 14 22 22 – – 57

17th GBR Katie Byne and Lia Horne – – 28 14 16 – – 57

18th SUI Christina Haerdi and Cedric Landerer – – 12 15 32 – – 58

19th CZE Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek – – 19 29 13 – – 60

20th GBR David Sayce and Gareth Edwards – – 4 33 24 – – 61

21st IRL Jane Butler and Jenny Andreasson – – 36 9 23 – – 67

22nd FRA Patrice Olivier and jean-francois nouel – – 17 24 27 – – 67

23rd IRL Daniel Thompson and Harry Thompson – – 20 17 33 – – 69

24th IRL Noel Butler and Stephen Oram – – 21 36 17 – – 73

25th FRA Charles ´aCalvez and Eloise Maussion – – 24 16 38 – – 77

26th CZE Milan Snajdr and Matej Snajdr – – 31 35 15 – – 80

27th FRA Christophe Brigaudeau and Tudi Cabillic – – 22 26 41 – – 88

28th ITA Fabio Palermi and adriana curcio – – 37 28 28 – – 92

29th IRL Chris Bateman and Thomas Chaix – – RET 7 10 – – 97

30th SUI Mianne Erne and Clay Poulson – – 32 25 43 – – 99

31st HKG Chris Owen and Andy Service – – 27 27 46 – – 99

32nd AUS Nicholas Rees and Evelyne Schotte – – 33 43 25 – – 100

33rd CZE Michaela Struncova and Michal Skoda – – 46 21 35 – – 101

34th GBR Jeremy Atkins and Richard Botting – – 34 31 40 – – 104

35th IRL Adrian Lee and Ossian Geraghty – – 53 32 21 – – 105

Full results available here . . .