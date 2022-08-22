RS200 Nationals – Day 2 and Holman and Sewell are new leaders

Day 2 of the Noble Marine Rooster RS200 UK National Championship hosted by Hayling Island SC.
Two more races completed for the 180+ strong fleet and the leaderboard shuffle sees David Jessop and Sophie Mear drop out of the podium places and Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell (9, 1) move into the lead with 19 pts.
Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley (11, 2) move up into second with 23 pts, and Arthur Henderson and Jamie Webb (1, 15) up into third with 30 pts.
Jessop and Mear (5, 26) are now down in fourth with 38 pts, Jack Holden and Libby Watkins (7, 5) had a better day to climb from 11th to fifth on 40pts and Steve Cockerill and Emma Hivey (2, 24) gain a place to move into the top six with 48pts.
Tom Morris and James Crossley had the day’s best score, a 3 and 6, to jump from 15th into seventh place tied on 52pts with fellow HISC members Tom and Charlie Darling (28, 3).
After four of ten races completed Holman and Sewell are the only pair with all single digit scores, and with two race wins are already looking comfortable, but the first discard should tighten things.
Still plenty of racing to be done and in this big fleet any errors could be costly
RS200 UK National Championship – Leaders after 4 races (183 entries)
1st 1611 Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell – – 8 1 9 1 – – 19 pts
2nd 1700 Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley – – 6 4 11 2 – – 23 pts
3rd 1331 Arthur Henderson and Jamie Webb – – 4 10 1 15 – – 30 pts
4th 1659 David Jessop and Sophie Mear – – 5 2 5 26 – – 38 pts
5th 578 Jack Holden and Libby Watkins – – 14 14 7 5 – – 40 pts
6th 1702 Steve Cockerill and Emma Hivey – – 1 21 2 24 – – 48 pts
7th 1686 Tom Morris and James Crossley – – 38 5 3 6 – – 52 pts
8th 1609 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling – – 10 11 28 3 – – 52 pts
9th 1136 Niki Birrell and Ben Whaley – – 27 9 15 8 – – 59 pts
10th 1540 Lee Sydenham and Alex Sydenham – – 17 13 19 11 – – 60 pts
11th 1698 Richard Thomas and Tom Goodey – – 43 3 17 4 – – 67 pts
12th 880 James Hammett and Jess Hammett – – 3 20 24 27 – – 74 pts
13th 573 Will Taylor and Matt Taylor – – 19 30 4 29 – – 82 pts
14th 1270 Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden – – 7 8 55 14 – – 84 pts
15th 1709 Robert Richardson and Lizzie Cattermole – – 24 29 14 25 – – 92 pts
16th 1729 Scott Wallis and Emma Baker – – 48 23 16 10 – – 97 pts
17th 1603 Ian Martin and Chris Catt – – 11 64 6 22 – – 103 pts
18th 17 Chris Webber and Nicki Webber – – 22 24 25 35 – – 106 pts
19th 985 Flynn Davies and Caitlin Morley – – 53 19 10 31 – – 113 pts
20th 1680 Rory Odell and Henry Jameson – – 2 48 27 37 – – 114 pts
21st 1521 Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew – – 12 12 50 43 – – 117 pts
22nd 1510 Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark – – 42 45 13 21 – – 121 pts
23rd 861 Duncan Glen and Lorna Glen – – 72 6 20 28 – – 126 pts
24th 1215 Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren – – 26 15 8 81 – – 130 pts
25th 1069 Iain Bird and Fresh Abendstern – – 41 37 39 13 – – 130 pts
26th 629 Rob Henderson and Elouise Mayhew – – 30 49 33 18 – – 130 pts
27th 1439 Jamie Harris and Ellen Main – – 13 72 12 41 – – 138 pts
28th 1447 Stephen Videlo and Rebecca Videlo – – 16 56 18 52 – – 142 pts
29th 1634 Cam Stewart and Georgia Booth – – 29 16 54 44 – – 143 pts
30th 1703 Craig Burlton and Hennie Burlton – – 18 25 22 78 – – 143 pts