RS200 Nationals – Day 2 and Holman and Sewell are new leaders

Day 2 of the Noble Marine Rooster RS200 UK National Championship hosted by Hayling Island SC.

Two more races completed for the 180+ strong fleet and the leaderboard shuffle sees David Jessop and Sophie Mear drop out of the podium places and Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell (9, 1) move into the lead with 19 pts.

Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley (11, 2) move up into second with 23 pts, and Arthur Henderson and Jamie Webb (1, 15) up into third with 30 pts.

Jessop and Mear (5, 26) are now down in fourth with 38 pts, Jack Holden and Libby Watkins (7, 5) had a better day to climb from 11th to fifth on 40pts and Steve Cockerill and Emma Hivey (2, 24) gain a place to move into the top six with 48pts.

Tom Morris and James Crossley had the day’s best score, a 3 and 6, to jump from 15th into seventh place tied on 52pts with fellow HISC members Tom and Charlie Darling (28, 3).

After four of ten races completed Holman and Sewell are the only pair with all single digit scores, and with two race wins are already looking comfortable, but the first discard should tighten things.

Still plenty of racing to be done and in this big fleet any errors could be costly

RS200 UK National Championship – Leaders after 4 races (183 entries)

1st 1611 Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell – – 8 1 9 1 – – 19 pts

2nd 1700 Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley – – 6 4 11 2 – – 23 pts

3rd 1331 Arthur Henderson and Jamie Webb – – 4 10 1 15 – – 30 pts

4th 1659 David Jessop and Sophie Mear – – 5 2 5 26 – – 38 pts

5th 578 Jack Holden and Libby Watkins – – 14 14 7 5 – – 40 pts

6th 1702 Steve Cockerill and Emma Hivey – – 1 21 2 24 – – 48 pts

7th 1686 Tom Morris and James Crossley – – 38 5 3 6 – – 52 pts

8th 1609 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling – – 10 11 28 3 – – 52 pts

9th 1136 Niki Birrell and Ben Whaley – – 27 9 15 8 – – 59 pts

10th 1540 Lee Sydenham and Alex Sydenham – – 17 13 19 11 – – 60 pts

11th 1698 Richard Thomas and Tom Goodey – – 43 3 17 4 – – 67 pts

12th 880 James Hammett and Jess Hammett – – 3 20 24 27 – – 74 pts

13th 573 Will Taylor and Matt Taylor – – 19 30 4 29 – – 82 pts

14th 1270 Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden – – 7 8 55 14 – – 84 pts

15th 1709 Robert Richardson and Lizzie Cattermole – – 24 29 14 25 – – 92 pts

16th 1729 Scott Wallis and Emma Baker – – 48 23 16 10 – – 97 pts

17th 1603 Ian Martin and Chris Catt – – 11 64 6 22 – – 103 pts

18th 17 Chris Webber and Nicki Webber – – 22 24 25 35 – – 106 pts

19th 985 Flynn Davies and Caitlin Morley – – 53 19 10 31 – – 113 pts

20th 1680 Rory Odell and Henry Jameson – – 2 48 27 37 – – 114 pts

21st 1521 Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew – – 12 12 50 43 – – 117 pts

22nd 1510 Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark – – 42 45 13 21 – – 121 pts

23rd 861 Duncan Glen and Lorna Glen – – 72 6 20 28 – – 126 pts

24th 1215 Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren – – 26 15 8 81 – – 130 pts

25th 1069 Iain Bird and Fresh Abendstern – – 41 37 39 13 – – 130 pts

26th 629 Rob Henderson and Elouise Mayhew – – 30 49 33 18 – – 130 pts

27th 1439 Jamie Harris and Ellen Main – – 13 72 12 41 – – 138 pts

28th 1447 Stephen Videlo and Rebecca Videlo – – 16 56 18 52 – – 142 pts

29th 1634 Cam Stewart and Georgia Booth – – 29 16 54 44 – – 143 pts

30th 1703 Craig Burlton and Hennie Burlton – – 18 25 22 78 – – 143 pts

Full results available here . . .