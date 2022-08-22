Flying 15 Europeans – Lovering and Alvarado extend lead on day 2

Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado maintain their lead of the Flying 15 European Championship 2022 at Cowes.



Lovering and Alvarado had a difficult day – 12,1,10 – but still managed to increase their overall lead after discarding their worse result to date, a 12th, to top the leader board with 16 points.

Big movers were Andy McKee and Richard Jones, discarding their opening day 22nd and posting a 1, 13, 8 to move from seventh into second with 23 points.

Henry Bagnall and James Downer could not match their first day performance and a 19, 4, 15 saw them drop back to third with 26 points.

In fourth are Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett, now able to drop their BFD, for 28 points.

Fifth are Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson with 31 pionts and sixth Greg Wells and David Tulloch who won the final race of the day on 33 points.

Flying 15 European Championship 2022 – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (72 entries)

1st GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 2 3 -12 1 10 – – 16 pts

2nd GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones -22 1 1 13 8 – – 23 pts

3rd GBR 4046 Henry Bagnall and James Downer 1 6 -19 4 15 – – 26 pts

4th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett (BFD) 5 3 2 18 – – 28 pts

5th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 10 10 8 -12 3 – – 31 pts

6th GBR 4100 Greg Wells and David Tulloch 17 -18 10 5 1 – – 33 pts

7th GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader (BFD) 4 4 7 27 – – 42 pts

8th GBR 3779 Rupert Mander and Graham Sunderland 7 -20 14 17 5 – – 43 pts

9th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson and Peter Greenhalgh 3 (DNC) 13 16 13 – – 45 pts

10th IRL 4083 John Lavery and Alan Green 6 11 18 10 -31 – – 45 pts

11th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp 16 12 11 8 -25 – – 47 pts

12th GBR 4060 Andrew Jameson and James Grant (BFD) 27 2 6 14 – – 49 pts

13th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar 5 14 -27 27 4 – – 50 pts

14th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper -34 2 6 23 20 – – 51 pts

15th GBR 3641 Mike Preston and Karl Sloane -30 8 20 20 7 – – 55 pts

16th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher and Chris Hewkin 18 16 5 -21 17 – – 56 pts

17th GBR 4031 Nigel Tullett and Gavin Tullett 21 21 -26 14 2 – – 58 pts

18th GBR 3884 Mark Nicholson and Steve Culpitt -37 19 7 3 36 – – 65 pts

19th AUS 4063 Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay 14 15 22 15 -29 – – 66 pts

20th GBR 3951 Nick Peters and Guy McBride 24 17 21 9 -28 – – 71 pts

21st GBR 3844 Duncan Matthew and John Chalker -38 26 9 22 16 – – 73 pts

22nd GBR 4055 Michael Hicks and Patrick Hicks 26 7 25 18 -42 – – 76 pts

23rd GBR 4061 Chris Waples and Simon Hunt 8 30 (BFD) 11 32 – – 81 pts

24th GBR 4048 Geoff Bayliss and Tom Bayliss 11 (DNC) 15 34 22 – – 82 pts

25th GBR 4094 John Hanson and Helen Selden 23 13 32 19 -33 – – 87 pts

26th GBR 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson 9 28 23 28 -39 – – 88 pts

27th RSA 3868 Patrick Harris and Jeremy Kriek 12 36 -44 29 12 – – 89 pts

28th GBR 4088 Geof Gibbons and Nick Gibbons 28 31 -37 26 6 – – 91 pts

29th GBR 4030 Alastair Stevenson and David Culpan 33 35 16 (BFD) 9 – – 93 pts

30th GBR 3940 Richard Jordan and Charlotta Jordon 19 24 -36 31 21 – – 95 pts

Full results available here . . .