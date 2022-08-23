Dragon Gold Cup Day 2 – Bailey and Bluebottle retain lead

Day 2 of the Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2022 taking place at the Royal North Sea Yacht Club, Belgium.
Gery Trentesaux of France sailing with Christian Ponthieu, Jean Queveau and Morgan Riou was the winner of race 2.
The win moved Trentesaux into second overall behind Britain’s Graham Bailey sailing with Julia Bailey, William Bedford and Will Heritage, on Bluebottle GBR192, who finished in second place.
Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen sailing with Katie Cole and Andrew Norden finished third and moves into sixth overall.
Lars Hendriksen of Denmark was fourth and is now third overall, one point ahead of Richard Lynn of Australia.
In fifth overall is Guus de Groot of Holland.
Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2022 – Leaders after 2 races (32 entries)
1st GBR 192* Graham BAILEY – – 1 2 – – 3 pts
2nd FRA 428* Gery TRENTESAUX – – 4 1 – – 5 pts
3rd DEN 138* Lars HENDRIKSEN – – 5 4 – – 9 pts
4th AUS 222* Richard LYNN – – 3 7 – – 10 pts
5th NED 309* Guus de GROOT – – 9 5 – – 14 pts
6th GBR 822* Poul Richard HOJ-JENSEN – – 12 3 – – 15 pts
7th BEL 88 Guy CELIS – – 7 8 – – 15 pts
8th JPN 56* Peter GILMOUR – – 15 6 – – 21 pts
9th BEL 80 Ben van CAUWENBERGH – – 2 20 – – 22 pts
10th NED 442 André du PON – – 6 16 – – 22 pts