Dragon Gold Cup Day 2 – Bailey and Bluebottle retain lead

Day 2 of the Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2022 taking place at the Royal North Sea Yacht Club, Belgium.

Gery Trentesaux of France sailing with Christian Ponthieu, Jean Queveau and Morgan Riou was the winner of race 2.

The win moved Trentesaux into second overall behind Britain’s Graham Bailey sailing with Julia Bailey, William Bedford and Will Heritage, on Bluebottle GBR192, who finished in second place.

Poul Richard Hoj-Jensen sailing with Katie Cole and Andrew Norden finished third and moves into sixth overall.

Lars Hendriksen of Denmark was fourth and is now third overall, one point ahead of Richard Lynn of Australia.

In fifth overall is Guus de Groot of Holland.

Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2022 – Leaders after 2 races (32 entries)

1st GBR 192* Graham BAILEY – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd FRA 428* Gery TRENTESAUX – – 4 1 – – 5 pts

3rd DEN 138* Lars HENDRIKSEN – – 5 4 – – 9 pts

4th AUS 222* Richard LYNN – – 3 7 – – 10 pts

5th NED 309* Guus de GROOT – – 9 5 – – 14 pts

6th GBR 822* Poul Richard HOJ-JENSEN – – 12 3 – – 15 pts

7th BEL 88 Guy CELIS – – 7 8 – – 15 pts

8th JPN 56* Peter GILMOUR – – 15 6 – – 21 pts

9th BEL 80 Ben van CAUWENBERGH – – 2 20 – – 22 pts

10th NED 442 André du PON – – 6 16 – – 22 pts

Full results available here . . .