Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup – Lawrie Smith takes 15.3 lead into final day

Day five of the Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2023 in Torquay and Lawrie Smith remains overall leader with one day to be completed.

Race 5 went to Easy of Zankel Michael of Portugal, ahead of YRed of Peter Gilmour and Deja vu ver of Bo Johansen.

With Smith finishing fourth he was able to maintain a 15 point lead despite his re-dress score from race 2 increasing.

Germany’s Wolf Waschkuhn posted a 6th and retains second overall now with 26 pts, while Johansen and Gilmour are tied on 30 pts in third and fourth.

In the Corinthian division David Tabb was the top performer, narrowly beating Christoph Skolaut with GBR763 Simon Barter third.

In the overall Corinthian standings Skolaut continues to lead the competition from David Tabb with Peter Bowring’s IRL225, being helmed by Neil Hegarty, third.

Friday is the final day with two races still to be held if time and weather allow.

Dragon Gold Cup 2023 – Leaders after day 5, 4 races (49 entries)

1st GBR815 ALFIE Lawrie Smith – – 1 2.7 RDGc 3 4 – – 10.7 pts

2nd SUI318 1quick1 Wolf Waschkuhn – – 4 4 12 6 – – 26 pts

3rd DEN423 Deja vu ver, 2.0 Bo Johansen – – 2 24 1 3 – – 30 pts

4th JPN56 YRed Peter Gilmour – – 3 12 13 2 – – 30 pts

5th BEL82 Herbie Vanneste Xavier – – 5 8 8 12 – – 33 pts

6th GER62 Desert Holly Link Stephan – – 13 10 6 5 – – 34 pts

7th AUS551 YeahNah Pete Cooke – – 6 14 10 14 – – 44 pts

8th SWE800 Miss Behaviour Jan Secher – – 23 2 4 18 – – 47 pts

9th SUI313 FREE Dirk Oldenburg – – 21 3 19 9 – – 52 pts

10th AUT204 Diavel III Christoph SKOLAUT – – 7 31 5 11 – – 54 pts

Full results available here.