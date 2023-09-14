Horeau is 2023 winner La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec title

Corentin Horeau (Banque Populaire) is the overall winner of the 54th La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec, subject to jury.

Horeau crossed the finish line of the third and final stage, a 470 miles leg from Roscoff, in sixth place at 03:44:27hrs (local time) Thursday morning off Piriac-sur-Mer.

The 34 year old from La Trinité sur Mer, racing his seventh La Solitaire du Figaro, passed his nearest title rival Basile Bourgnon (Edenred) during Wednesday afternoon on the downwind section to the southernmost turn of the course.

Horeau was then able to extend far enough ahead on the long beat back up the Vendée coast to make good on the 8 mins 55 seconds deficit he was behind Bourgnon when the final stage started last Sunday.

After all three stages, totalling eleven and a half days of racing, Horeau’s winning margin over Bourgnon is 10 mins 52 secs.

Third overall is Lois Berrehar (Skipper MACIF 2022) 27 minutes and 11 seconds behind Horeau.

