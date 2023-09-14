OK Dinghy Europeans – Nick Craig takes lead on penultimate day

Britain’s Nick Craig has taken the lead at the 2023 OK Dinghy European Championship on Lake Garda, with just one day left to sail.

While many of the leaders struggled in the first race after a big right shift, Craig took the next two race wins in the gold group to lead into the final day by three points.

Cumbley scored 3-9-4 to move up to second with 19pts, while a 2-6-8 from Kurfeld GER dropped him to third with 24 pts.

In fourth place is Tim Goodbody ESP tied on 28 pts with Matt Howard.

The championship concludes on Thursday with two more races scheduled.



Craig said, “Good overall. First race was poor. The windward mark was left was so I thought left would pay so I got out left and rounded the first mark fifth from last.”

“So the day didn’t start well but then I won the next two so didn’t make that mistake again and went right in the next two races.”

In the silver fleet the race wins went to Britain’s Simon Cox, Germany’s Niels Timm and Sweden’s Thomas Uziel.

OK Dinghy Europeans – Leaders after 8 races (112 entries)

1st GBR 2261 Nick Craig 16 pts

2nd GBR 6 Charlie Cumbley 19 pts

3rd GER 18 Jan Kurfeld 24 pts

4th ESP111 Tim Goodbody 28 pts

5th GBR 2279 Matt Howard 28 pts

6th DEN 12 Jens Eckardt 36 pts

7th DEN 21 Bo Petersen 45 pts

8th GER 71 André Budzien 46 pts

9th SWE 100 Thomas Hansson-Mild 50 pts

10th DEN 24 Steen Christensen 53 pts

Full results available here