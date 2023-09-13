America’s Cup first AC40 Preliminary Regatta crew selection

The 37th America’s Cup first AC40 Preliminary Regatta, starts in Vilanova i La Geltrú, Spain on Thursday 14 September 2023.

Following practice races on Thursday 14 September, Friday and Saturday will comprise of three fleet races each day.

The final day, Sunday 17 September will have two fleet races making a possible total of eight fleet races.

The top two teams from the fleet racing will progress to the winner-takes-all final match race to decide the ultimate winner of the event.

The America’s Cup races will be live-streamed across the official America’s Cup website and YouTube with a start time of 14:30 BST (15:30 CEST) from Friday 15 September.



Expected Crew Selections:

The British INEOS Britannia crew selection features Sir Ben Ainslie and Giles Scott sharing the double helm position for the first time on a racecourse.

The pair will be joined by Bleddyn Mon and Leigh McMillan in the trimmer’s seats.

Emirates Team New Zealand’s sailing line-up features Pete Burling as Skipper with and Helmsman with Nathan Outteridge.

And Blair Tuke and Andy Maloney as trimmers and Josh Junior and Sam Meech will provide backup as reserve sailors for the team.

Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing comprises, helmsmen Arnaud Psarofaghis and Maxime Bachelin, and trimmers Yves Detrey and Bryan Mettraux.

The team also include helmsman Nicolas Charbonnier and two trimmers Nicolas Rolaz and Lucien Cujean, who were named as reserve crew.

Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli has named crew selection from the helms Jimmy Spithill, Francesco Bruni, Marco Gradoni and Ruggero Tita.

Trimmers from Umberto Molineris, Andrea Tesei and Vittorio Bissaro.

France has announced that The Orient Express Racing Team will comprise, Skipper Quentin Delapierre helming alongside co-pilot Kevin Peponnet with race trimmers Matthieu Vandamme and Jason Saunders.

The America NYYC American Magic Team has named helms Tom Slingsby and Paul Goodison and trimmer Michael Mennings with more to come.

Teams may send their intended crew list for each race to the Regatta Director by 12:00 each race day. Changes to the list can be made up until the Warning signal.

Related Post:

America’s Cup first Preliminary Regatta in Vilanova from 14-17 September