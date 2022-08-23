Round Britain & Ireland Race – Jangada takes 7 minute win after 1,805nm

Richard Palmer’s JPK 1010 Jangada, racing Two-Handed with Rupert Holmes, is the overall winner of the 2022 Sevenstar Round Britain & Ireland Race.

After IRC time correction for 15 days of racing, Jangada won overall by seven minutes and nine seconds. In percentage terms, Jangada won by just 0.03% in a race of 1,805 nautical miles.

Rob Craigie’s Sun Fast 3600 Bellino racing Two-Handed with Deb Fish was second.

Sam White and Sam North racing JPK 1080 Mzungu! ranked third overall, under two hours behind Jangada after IRC time correction.

All three teams were racing in IRC Two-Handed.



The Sevenstar Round Britain & Ireland Race came to a thrilling climax on the 16th day of the 1,805 nautical mile race.

In a 14-hour flurry, ten boats finished the race and a passionate dock party on Trinity Landing was followed by a hearty meal at the RORC Clubhouse in Cowes.

Five boats are still racing but none of them can realistically better the IRC corrected time scored by JPK 1010 Jangada.

Read more here . . .