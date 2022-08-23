Dragon Gold Cup Day 3 – Andy Beadsworth wins race 3

Day 3 of the Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2022 taking place at the Royal North Sea Yacht Club, Belgium.

Andy Beadsworth sailing with Simon Fry and Arda Baykal on Provezza Dragon TUR1212 was the winner of Race 3 ahead of Lars Hendriksen of Denmark, with Torvar Mirsky of Australia third.

Overall Britain’s Graham Bailey (1,2,4) sailing with Julia Bailey, William Bedford and Will Heritage on GBR192 retains the lead with seven points.

Second overall is Lars Hendriksen (5,4,2) with 11pts and third Gery Trentesaux (4,1,10) of France on 15pts.

Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2022 – Leaders after 3 races (32 entries)

1st GBR 192 Graham BAILEY – – 1 2 4 – – 7 pts

2nd DEN 138 Lars HENDRIKSEN – – 5 4 2 – – 11 pts

3rd FRA 428 Gery TRENTESAUX – – 4 1 10 – – 15 pts

4th AUS 222 Richard LYNN – – 3 7 9 – – 19 pts

5th GBR 822 Poul Richard HOJ-JENSEN – – 12 3 7 – – 22 pts

6th TUR 1212 Andy BEADSWORTH – – 13 9 1 – – 23 pts

7th JPN 56 Peter GILMOUR – – 15 6 5 – – 26 pts

8th NED 309 Guus de GROOT – – 9 5 12 – – 26 pts

9th AUS 551 Torvar MIRSKY – – 16 10 3 – – 29 pts

10th BEL 88 Guy CELIS – – 7 8 14 – – 29 pts

Full results available here . . .