RS200 Nationals – Day 3 is a Game Changer

As the RS200 Championship passed the half-way mark the top two teams consolidated their overall positions.

The British Sailing Team pair, Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley, made their breakthrough into the lead with a win in the second race of the day (R6) and then confirmed it with another win in the final race (R7).

The top of the leaderboard now has:

1st Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley on 16pts,

2nd Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell with 22pts

3rd Tom Morris and James Crossley with 36pts

Three races were squeezed into day 3 in order to protect against the possible light winds on Thursday – the final day.

In the first race of the day (R5) overnight leaders Holman and Sewell had maintained their lead with a win ahead of Hanson and Wrigley, as Morris and Crossley finishing fifth moved up into third overall.

Race 6 was the game-changer, with Hanson and Wrigley winning while Holman and Sewell finished back in 25th.

Holman and Sewell recovered well in race 7 to take second behind Hanson and Wrigley, but the damage was done and even after discarding the 25 they are now six points adrift of Hanson and Wrigley.

These two teams now have a 14 point lead over third placed Morris and Crossley on 36pts, with Tom and Charlie Darling in fourth with 48pts, Ian Martin and Chris Catt fifth with 55pts and Steve Cockerill and Emma Hivey in sixth with 66pts.

There are three races scheduled over the last two days if the weather plays ball and after race 8 another discard comes into the equation . . . so it is still all to play for.

Race 5 leaders:

1st 1611 Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell

2nd 1700 Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley

3rd 1603 Ian Martin and Chris Catt

Race 6 leaders:

1st 1700 Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley

2nd 1136 Niki Birrell and Ben Whaley

3rd 805 Larissa Connabeer and James Grummett

Race 7 leaders:

1st 1700 Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley

2nd 1611 Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell

3rd 1603 Ian Martin and Chris Catt

RS200 UK National Championship – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (183 entries)

1st 1700 Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley – – 6 4 -11 2 2 1 1 – – 16 pts

2nd 1611 Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell – – 8 1 9 1 1 -25 2 – – 22 pts

3rd 1686 Tom Morris and James Crossley – – -38 5 3 6 5 5 12 – – 36 pts

4th 1609 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling – – 10 11 -28 3 13 6 5 – – 48 pts

5th 1603 Ian Martin and Chris Catt – – 11 -64 6 22 3 10 3 – – 55 pts

6th 1702 Steve Cockerill and Emma Hivey – – 1 21 2 -24 21 12 9 – – 66 pts

7th 1136 Niki Birrell and Ben Whaley – – 27 9 15 8 -53 2 11 – – 72 pts

8th 1215 Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren – – 26 15 8 -80 11 7 6 – – 73 pts

9th 1659 David Jessop and Sophie Mear – – 5 2 5 26 -43 28 10 – – 76 pts

10th 1540 Lee Sydenham and Alex Sydenham – – 17 13 19 11 8 -22 8 – – 76 pts

11th 1331 Arthur Henderson and Jamie Webb – – 4 10 1 15 32 -37 19 – – 81 pts

12th 1270 Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden – – 7 8 -55 14 19 13 32 – – 93 pts

13th 1698 Richard Thomas and Tom Goodey – – 43 3 17 4 15 -55 13 – – 95 pts

14th 1729 Scott Wallis and Emma Baker – – -48 23 16 10 12 15 22 – – 98 pts

15th 578 Jack Holden and Libby Watkins – – 14 14 7 5 50 11 -73 – – 101 pts

16th 880 James Hammett and Jess Hammett – – 3 20 24 27 10 21 -33 – – 105 pts

17th 573 Will Taylor and Matt Taylor – – 19 30 4 29 20 -43 15 – – 117 pts

18th 1439 Jamie Harris and Ellen Main – – 13 -72 12 41 4 27 38 – – 135 pts

19th 1722 Morgan Peach and Charlotte Hooper – – -55 54 36 17 9 23 4 – – 143 pts

20th 629 Rob Henderson and Elouise Mayhew – – 30 49 33 18 -85 8 18 – – 156 pts

21st 1447 Stephen Videlo and Rebecca Videlo – – 16 -56 18 52 14 26 31 – – 157 pts

22nd 1667 Owen Bowerman and Annabelle Orme – – 33 33 -88 32 16 17 27 – – 158 pts

23rd 1680 Rory Odell and Henry Jameson – – 2 48 27 37 7 -68 39 – – 160 pts

24th 1510 Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark – – 42 -45 13 21 44 33 7 – – 160 pts

25th 1709 Robert Richardson and Lizzie Cattermole – – 24 29 14 25 73 9 -94 – – 174 pts

26th 1521 Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew – – 12 12 -50 43 27 42 40 – – 176 pts

27th 1634 Cam Stewart and Georgia Booth – – 29 16 54 44 18 -66 17 – – 178 pts

28th 8 Craig Burlton and Hennie Burlton – – 18 25 22 -77 65 14 36 – – 180 pts

29th 17 Chris Webber and Nicki Webber – – 22 24 25 35 -90 39 42 – – 187 pts

30th 627 Robert Gullan and Mari Shepherd – – 9 17 (DNF) 20 34 86 25 – – 191 pts

