Flying 15 – 75th Anniversary Race at Cowes

The 75th Anniversary Race sponsored by Solent Fleet Flying Fifteens was sailed on Tuesday 23 August.
The race started from the Royal Yacht Squadron and was won by GBR 4082 of Terry Scutcher and Chris Hewkin.
Second was GBR 4094 of John Hanson and Helen Selden, with third GBR 3654 Lisa Guy and Roger Guy.
Racing for the Flying 15 European Championship 2022 resumes on Wednesday 24 August.
Flying Fifteen 75th Anniversary Race, Cowes – 42 entries
1st GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher and Chris Hewkin
2nd GBR 4094 John Hanson and Helen Selden
3rd GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp
4th GBR 3654 Lisa Guy and Roger Guy
5th GBR 4061 Chris Waples and Simon Hunt
6th GBR 3777/RSA 3868 Patrick Harris and Jeremy Kriek
7th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper
8th GBR 3827 Mark Hart and Harriet Norden
9th GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones
10th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson and Peter Greenhalgh
11th GBR 3819 Mike Dixon and Richard Ayton
12th GBR 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson
13th GBR 3844 Duncan Matthew and John Chalker
14th RSA 4009 Campbell Alexander and Ken Greene
15th GBR 4030 Alastair Stevenson and David Culpan
16th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar
17th GBR 3616 Johnny Cooper and David Chapman
18th GBR 3850 Christina Moncur and Stephen Moncur
19th GBR 3736 Sue Bannister and Peter Bannister
20th GBR 4069 Bill Chard and Josh Preater
21st GBR 3914 Adrian Tattersall and Keith Jamieson
22nd GBR 3674 Martyn Davies and Richard Coleman
23rd GBR 4024 Simon Kneller and Ashley Painter
24th GBR 3994 David Hitchcock and Ian Nicholson
25th GBR 4091 Jeremy Arnold and Richard Hope
26th AUS 4063 Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay
27th GBR 4048 Geoff Bayliss and Tom Bayliss
28th HKG 3834 Nick Clarke and Nick Atkinson
29th GBR 3926 Andrea Millband and Mark Lovett
30th GBR 4055 Michael Hicks and Patrick Hicks
31st GBR 4084 Tim O’Brien and Graham Wadeley
32nd GBR 2876 Graham Latham and Sara Briscoe
33rd BEL 3885 Veronique Hachez and Chris Charlesworth
34th GBR 3506 Christian Barnes and Nicholas Barnes
35th ESP 3728 Stephen Parry and Philip Parry
36th GBR 3645 Roger Herbert and Richard Hall
37th GBR 3130 Jordan Aspin and Jason Benn
38th GBR 3536 Angus Scott and Philip Snowdon
39th GBR 1553 Tony Kiddle and Sally Kiddle