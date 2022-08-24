Flying 15 – 75th Anniversary Race at Cowes

The 75th Anniversary Race sponsored by Solent Fleet Flying Fifteens was sailed on Tuesday 23 August.

The race started from the Royal Yacht Squadron and was won by GBR 4082 of Terry Scutcher and Chris Hewkin.

Second was GBR 4094 of John Hanson and Helen Selden, with third GBR 3654 Lisa Guy and Roger Guy.

Racing for the Flying 15 European Championship 2022 resumes on Wednesday 24 August.

Flying Fifteen 75th Anniversary Race, Cowes – 42 entries

1st GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher and Chris Hewkin

2nd GBR 4094 John Hanson and Helen Selden

3rd GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp

4th GBR 3654 Lisa Guy and Roger Guy

5th GBR 4061 Chris Waples and Simon Hunt

6th GBR 3777/RSA 3868 Patrick Harris and Jeremy Kriek

7th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper

8th GBR 3827 Mark Hart and Harriet Norden

9th GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones

10th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson and Peter Greenhalgh

11th GBR 3819 Mike Dixon and Richard Ayton

12th GBR 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson

13th GBR 3844 Duncan Matthew and John Chalker

14th RSA 4009 Campbell Alexander and Ken Greene

15th GBR 4030 Alastair Stevenson and David Culpan

16th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar

17th GBR 3616 Johnny Cooper and David Chapman

18th GBR 3850 Christina Moncur and Stephen Moncur

19th GBR 3736 Sue Bannister and Peter Bannister

20th GBR 4069 Bill Chard and Josh Preater

21st GBR 3914 Adrian Tattersall and Keith Jamieson

22nd GBR 3674 Martyn Davies and Richard Coleman

23rd GBR 4024 Simon Kneller and Ashley Painter

24th GBR 3994 David Hitchcock and Ian Nicholson

25th GBR 4091 Jeremy Arnold and Richard Hope

26th AUS 4063 Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay

27th GBR 4048 Geoff Bayliss and Tom Bayliss

28th HKG 3834 Nick Clarke and Nick Atkinson

29th GBR 3926 Andrea Millband and Mark Lovett

30th GBR 4055 Michael Hicks and Patrick Hicks

31st GBR 4084 Tim O’Brien and Graham Wadeley

32nd GBR 2876 Graham Latham and Sara Briscoe

33rd BEL 3885 Veronique Hachez and Chris Charlesworth

34th GBR 3506 Christian Barnes and Nicholas Barnes

35th ESP 3728 Stephen Parry and Philip Parry

36th GBR 3645 Roger Herbert and Richard Hall

37th GBR 3130 Jordan Aspin and Jason Benn

38th GBR 3536 Angus Scott and Philip Snowdon

39th GBR 1553 Tony Kiddle and Sally Kiddle