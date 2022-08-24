GUL Fireball Worlds Day 3 – Aussie pair MacFarlane and Payne storm into second

After day 3 of the GUL International Fireball 2022 World Championships and three more races, Britain’s Tom Gillard and Shandy Thompson have opened an eight point lead.

Gillard and Thompson (1,6,1) top the leaderboard after the first discard with 11 points.

But biggest movers were Heather MacFarlane and Chris Payne of Australia who stormed into second with 19pts after a great day’s scoreline of 2, 3, 2.

Slipping to third overall are Barry McCartin and Conor Kinsella (6,-9,4) of Ireland on 22pts.

In fourth overall are Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser (16,4,3) of Switzerland, fifth Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica (5,-24,9) of the Czech Republic and sixth David Hall and Paul Constable (-17,2,17).

Gillard and Thompson won races 4 and 6, with Martyn and Daniel Lewis (13,1,7) winners of race 5.

The event is taking place at Lough Derg YC, Dromineer, Ireland.

Wednesday is scheduled as a Lay-Day with the event finishing on Friday 26 August. A total of ten races are planned.

2022 Fireball Worlds – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (79 entries)

1st GBR 15122 Thomas Gillard and Shandy Thompson 2 -8 1 1 6 1 – – 11 pts

2nd AUS 15152 Heather MacFarlane and Chris Payne (12) 6 6 2 3 2 – – 19 pts

3rd IRL 15093 Barry McCartin and Conor Kinsella 3 4 5 6 (9) 4 – – 22 pts

4th SUI 14799 Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser 1 -18 4 16 4 3 – – 28 pts

5th CZE 15141 Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica 7 2 8 5 (24) 9 – – 31 pts

6th GBR 15155 David Hall and Paul Constable 8 5 2 (17) 2 17 – – 34 pts

7th GBR 15151 Martyn Lewis and Daniel Lewis 9 -13 9 13 1 7 – – 39 pts

8th GBR 14941 Derian Scott and Andy Scott 5 11 7 (18) 15 10 – – 48 pts

9th SUI 14859 Christina Haerdi and Cedric Landerer 11 15 (32) 9 8 6 – – 49 pts

10th GBR 15162 Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport 10 20 3 7 12 (24) – – 52 pts

11th GBR 15145 Steve Goacher and Tom Goacher 6 1 11 (35) 28 15 – – 61 pts

12th GBR 14883 Katie Byne and Lia Horne (27) 14 16 15 5 16 – – 66 pts

13th IRL 14969 Ed Butler (jr) and Fionn Conway 25 12 18 4 13 (28) – – 72 pts

14th IRL 14695 Josh Porter and Cara McDowell 17 10 19 (28) 19 8 – – 73 pts

15th CZE 15019 Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek 18 -29 13 3 27 14 – – 75 pts

16th GBR 15133 Kevin Hope and Russell Thorne 15 19 (20) 10 20 11 – – 75 pts

17th GBR 14928 Anthony Willcocks and James Willcocks 13 -22 22 11 16 13 – – 75 pts

18th IRL 14750 Chris Bateman and Thomas Chaix (RET) 7 10 50 11 5 – – 83 pts

19th GBR 14778 Mike Deane and Paul Disney 24 3 14 14 31 (RET) – – 86 pts

20th FRA 14950 Charles a Calvez and Eloise Maussion 23 16 (38) 20 10 23 – – 92 pts

21st FRA 14779 Xavier Broise and Trystan Robin 14 30 12 38 (44) 12 – – 106 pts

22nd GBR 15112 David Sayce and Gareth Edwards 4 33 24 12 34 (40) – – 107 pts

23rd IRL 14990 Jane Butler and Jenny Andreasson (35) 9 23 19 33 26 – – 110 pts

24th SUI 15063 Mianne Erne and Clay Poulson 31 25 (43) 29 7 22 – – 114 pts

25th IRL 15156 Daniel and Harry Thompson 19 17 33 27 22 (44) – – 118 pts

