Dragon Gold Cup Day 4 – Second race win for Andy Beadsworth

Day 4 of the Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2022 taking place at the Royal North Sea Yacht Club, Belgium.

New leader is Lars Hendriksen of Denmark, sailing with George Leonchuk and Kilian Wiese, who despite finishing sixth in the day 4 race, now leads with 17 points.

Andy Beadsworth sailing with Simon Fry and Arda Baykal on Provezza Dragon TUR 1212 took a second race win to move into third overall after four races.

Graham Bailey GBR192, who led for the first two days finished in 16th and is now second overall with 23 points, just one point ahead of Beadsworth.

In race 4 Torvar Mirsky AUS 551 was second behind Beadsworth with Peter Gilmour JPN 56 in third and André du Pon NED 442 in fourth.

Two races remain in the series.

Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2022 – Leaders after 4 races (32 entries)

1st DEN 138 Lars HENDRIKSEN – – 5 4 2 6 – – 17 pts

2nd GBR 192 Graham BAILEY – – 1 2 4 16 – – 23 pts

3rd TUR 1212 Andy BEADSWORTH – – 13 9 1 1 – – 24 pts

4th FRA 428 Gery TRENTESAUX – – 4 1 10 11 – – 26 pts

5th AUS 222 Richard LYNN – – 3 7 9 7 – – 26 pts

6th JPN 56 Peter GILMOUR – – 15 6 5 3 – – 29 pts

7th AUS 551 Torvar MIRSKY – – 16 10 3 2 – – 31 pts

8th GBR 822 Poul Richard HOJ-JENSEN – – 12 3 7 9 – – 31 pts

9th NED 442 André du PON – – 6 11 15 4 – – 36 pts

10th NED 309 Guus de GROOT – – 9 5 12 10 – – 36 pts

Full results available here . . .