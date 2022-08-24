RS200 Nationals – 2022 Title for Hanson and Wrigley with a day to spare

Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley wrapped up their RS200 UK National Championship title bid in style with a day to spare.

After a long day on the water the British Sailing Team pair posted a 2 and 1 for a total of 13 points, and not needing to take part in the final race on Thursday.

The first race (R8) of the day was won by Jamie Harris and Ellen Main ahead of Hanson and Wrigley with Tom and Charlie Darling taking third.

That triggered the second discard and took Hanson and Wrigley ten points clear of their closest rivals, Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell, who finished back in 29th.

The second race (R9) was the clincher for Hanson and Wrigley . . . who came home ahead of Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden, with Morgan Peach and Charlotte Hooper finishing third.

With Holman and Sewell posting another discard – 37th – it was game-over.

Hanson and Wrigley (2, 1) took their lead to an uncatchable 21 points, with Tom Morris and James Crossley (6, 4) rounding out a great day to move into second overall, with Holman and Sewell (-29,-37) dropping to third.

Tom and Charlie Darling (3, -54) hold on to fourth and Ian Martin and Chris Catt (18, 13) remain in fifth.

Steve Cockerill and Emma Hivey (4, 19) are sixth but now tied on points with David Jessop and Sophie Mear (14, 6) and have Lee and Alex Sydenham (5, 7) just one point back in eighth.

One final race is scheduled for Thursday.

Race 8 leaders:

1st 1439 Jamie Harris and Ellen Main

2nd 1700 Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley

3rd 1609 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling;

Race 9 leaders:

1st 1700 Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley

2nd 1270 Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden

3rd 1722 Morgan Peach and Charlotte Hooper

RS200 2022 UK National Championship – Leaders after 9 races, 2 discard (183 entries)

1st 1700 Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley -6 4 -11 2 2 1 1 2 1 – – 13 pts

2nd 1686 Tom Morris and James Crossley -38 5 3 6 5 5 -12 6 4 – – 34 pts

3rd 1611 Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell 8 1 9 1 1 25 2 -29 -37 – – 47 pts

4th 1609 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling 10 11 -28 3 13 6 5 3 -54 – – 51 pts

5th 1603 Ian Martin and Chris Catt 11 -64 6 -22 3 10 3 18 13 – – 64 pts

6th 1702 Steve Cockerill and Emma Hivey 1 -21 2 -24 21 12 9 4 19 – – 68 pts

7th 1659 David Jessop and Sophie Mear 5 2 5 26 -43 -28 10 14 6 – – 68 pts

8th 1540 Lee Sydenham and Alex Sydenham 17 13 -19 11 8 -22 8 5 7 – – 69 pts

9th 1215 Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren 26 15 8 -80 11 7 6 9 -51 – – 82 pts

10th 1698 Richard Thomas and Tom Goodey -43 3 17 4 15 -55 13 17 17 – – 86 pts

11th 1270 Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden 7 8 -55 14 19 13 32 -37 2 – – 95 pts

12th 1331 Arthur Henderson and Jamie Webb 4 10 1 15 32 -37 19 -48 18 – – 99 pts

13th 880 James Hammett and Jess Hammett 3 20 24 -27 10 21 -33 7 14 – – 99 pts

14th 1136 Niki Birrell and Ben Whaley 27 9 15 8 -53 2 11 -30 30 – – 102 pts

15th 1439 Jamie Harris and Ellen Main 13 -72 12 -41 4 27 38 1 11 – – 106 pts

16th 578 Jack Holden and Libby Watkins 14 14 7 5 -50 11 -73 44 22 – – 117 pts

17th 1729 Scott Wallis and Emma Baker -48 23 16 10 12 15 22 24 -25 – – 122 pts

18th 1722 Morgan Peach and Charlotte Hooper -55 -54 36 17 9 23 4 35 3 – – 127 pts

19th 627 Robert Gullan and Mari Shepherd 9 17 -183 20 34 -86 25 8 15 – – 128 pts

20th 629 Rob Henderson and Elouise Mayhew 30 -49 33 18 -85 8 18 20 10 – – 137 pts

21st 573 Will Taylor and Matt Taylor 19 30 4 29 20 -43 15 42 -73 – – 159 pts

22nd 1680 Rory Odell and Henry Jameson 2 -48 27 37 7 -68 39 45 9 – – 166 pts

23rd 1447 Stephen Videlo and Rebecca Videlo 16 -56 18 -52 14 26 31 36 27 – – 168 pts

24th 1510 Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark 42 -45 13 21 -44 33 7 38 29 – – 183 pts

25th 8 Craig Burlton and Hennie Burlton 18 25 22 -77 65 14 36 11 -183 – – 191 pts

26th 1634 Cam Stewart and Georgia Booth 29 16 -54 44 18 -66 17 40 28 – – 192 pts

27th 1521 Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew 12 12 -50 -43 27 42 40 19 41 – – 193 pts

28th 1069 Iain Bird and Fresh Abendstern 41 37 39 13 -47 -44 44 23 5 – – 202 pts

29th 805 Larissa Connabeer and James Grummett -64 57 45 34 28 3 34 12 -58 – – 213 pts

30th 1673 Harry Chatterton and Aaron Chadwick 36 18 -72 60 25 47 14 15 -86 – – 215 pts

31st 17 Chris Webber and Nicki Webber 22 24 25 35 -90 39 42 -53 32 – – 219 pts

32nd 861 Duncan Glen and Lorna Glen -72 6 20 28 30 -88 47 32 68 – – 231 pts

33rd 1667 Owen Bowerman and Annabelle Orme 33 33 -88 32 16 17 27 75 -138 – – 233 pts

34th 985 Flynn Davies and Caitlin Morley 53 19 10 31 6 -77 76 46 -79 – – 241 pts

