Flying 15 Europeans resume with new leader – McKee and Jones

The Flying 15 class resumed their European Championship at Cowes with a change of leader.

After taking a break to celebrate the class 75th Anniversary at the former home of class designer, the late, great Uffa Fox, two races were added to the Championship leaderboard . . . both won by Andy McKee and Richard Jones.

McKee and Jones made the most of their victories to take a seven point lead, with former leaders Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado slipping to second after two eighth place finishes.

Henry Bagnall and James Downer (12, 2) retain third place, Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (3, 3) are fourth and Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett (9, 15) fifth.

McKee and Jones won the first race of the day ahead of Terry Scutcher and Chris Hewkin, with Mackay and Lawson in third.

In the second race, McKee and Jones finished ahead of Bagnall and Downer with Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader taking third, which moved them into sixth overall.

The event comes to end with race 8 on Thursday.

Flying 15 European Championship 2022 – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (72 entries)

1st GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones -22 1 1 13 8 1 1 – – 25 pts

2nd GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 2 3 -12 1 10 8 8 – – 32 pts

3rd GBR 4046 Henry Bagnall and James Downer 1 6 -19 4 15 12 2 – – 40 pts

4th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 10 10 8 12 3 3 -19 – – 46 pts

5th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett (BFD) 5 3 2 18 9 15 – – 52 pts

6th GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader (BFD) 4 4 7 27 11 3 – – 56 pts

7th GBR 3779 Rupert Mander and Graham Sunderland 7 -20 14 17 5 5 9 – – 57 pts

8th GBR 4100 Greg Wells and David Tulloch 17 18 10 5 1 17 -20 – – 68 pts

9th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson and Peter Greenhalgh 3 (DNC) 13 16 13 6 18 – – 69 pts

10th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher and Chris Hewkin 18 16 5 21 17 2 -26 – – 79 pts

11th GBR 3884 Mark Nicholson and Steve Culpitt -37 19 7 3 36 16 5 – – 86 pts

12th IRL 4083 John Lavery and Alan Green 6 11 18 10 -31 10 31 – – 86 pts

13th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp 16 12 11 8 25 -40 14 – – 86 pts

14th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper -34 2 6 23 20 15 25 – – 91 pts

15th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar 5 14 27 27 4 20 -28 – – 97 pts

16th GBR 4061 Chris Waples and Simon Hunt 8 30 (BFD) 11 32 4 16 – – 101 pts

17th GBR 4031 Nigel Tullett and Gavin Tullett 21 21 -26 14 2 22 22 – – 102 pts

18th GBR 4060 Andrew Jameson and James Grant (BFD) 27 2 6 14 23 32 – – 104 pts

19th GBR 3951 Nick Peters and Guy McBride 24 17 21 9 -28 25 10 – – 106 pts

20th GBR 3641 Mike Preston and Karl Sloane 30 8 20 20 7 -31 23 – – 108 pts

21st GBR 4048 Geoff Bayliss and Tom Bayliss 11 (DNC) 15 34 22 14 12 – – 108 pts

22nd AUS 4063 Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay 14 15 22 15 29 18 (DNF) – – 113 pts

Full results available here . . .