Dragon Gold Cup – Gilmour and Beadsworth take Title challenge to final race

Day 5 of the Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2022 taking place at the Royal North Sea Yacht Club, Belgium.

The overall lead of Lars Hendriksen of Denmark, was dramatically cut from 17 to 4 points with one final race to be held on Friday.

Hendriksen finished fifth in Thursday’s race while Peter Gilmour JPN 56 and Andy Beadsworth TUR 1212, finished first and second repectively to position themselves for the final race.

Note that there is no discard in this event . . . what you see is what you get.

Although the winner is likely to come from the leading trio, the next four teams will be in with a chance of a podium place.

Just four points covering Gilmour, Gery Trentesaux FRA, Graham Bailey GBR, Richard Lynn AUS and Torvar Mirsky AUS.

Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2022 – Leaders after 5 races (32 entries)

1st DEN 138* Lars HENDRIKSEN – – 5 4 2 6 5 – – 22 pts

2nd TUR 1212* Andy BEADSWORTH – – 13 9 1 1 2 – – 26 pts

3rd JPN 56* Peter GILMOUR – – 15 6 5 3 1 – – 30 pts

4th FRA 428* Gery TRENTESAUX – – 4 1 10 11 6 – – 32 pts

5th GBR 192* Graham BAILEY – – 1 2 4 16 10 – – 33 pts

6th AUS 222* Richard LYNN – – 3 7 9 7 7 – – 33 pts

7th AUS 551* Torvar MIRSKY – – 16 10 3 2 3 – – 34 pts

8th GBR 822* Poul Richard HOJ-JENSEN – – 12 3 7 9 9 – – 40 pts

9th GBR 818* David TABB – – 20 14 6 5 4 – – 49 pts

10th NED 309 Guus de GROOT – – 9 5 12 10 13 – – 49 pts

Full results available here . . .