RS200 UK Nationals 2022 – All over bar the legendary partying!

PRO Mark Woods successfully completed the tenth and final race of the Noble Marine Rooster RS200 UK National Championship hosted by Hayling Island SC.

With the 2022 Champions Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley not needing to sail any further races it was left to the rest of the 182 strong fleet to settle the other places.

Line honours for the final race went to David Jessop and Sophie Mear, with second Arthur Henderson and Jamie Webb and third Lee and Alex Sydenham.

That win moved Jessop and Mear up into fifth place behind an unchanged Championship top four of . . .

1st Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley

2nd Tom Morris and James Crossley

3rd Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell and

4th Tom and Charlie Darling.

That just leaves the Party . . . AKA . . . Championship Dinner followed by Disco!

RS200 2022 UK National Championship – Final Leaders (182 entries)

&1st 1700 Elliot Hanson and Martin Wrigley Redesmere SC – – 19 pts

2nd 1686 Tom Morris and James Crossley Hayling Island SC – – 46 pts

3rd 1611 Arran Holman and Haydn Sewell Clapham Model YC – – 53 pts

4th 1609 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling Hayling Island SC – – 67 pts

5th 1659 David Jessop and Sophie Mear Hayling Island SC – – 69 pts

6th 1540 Lee Sydenham and Alex Sydenham Hayling Island SC – – 72 pts

7th 1603 Ian Martin and Chris Catt Burghfield SC – – 74 pts

8th 1702 Steve Cockerill and Emma Hivey RNSA – – 89 pts

9th 1215 Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren Hayling Island SC – – 93 pts

10th 1331 Arthur Henderson and Jamie Webb CUCrC – – 101 pts

11th 1136 Niki Birrell and Ben Whaley Parkstone YC – – 106 pts

12th 880 James Hammett and Jess Hammett Hayling Island SC – – 107 pts

13th 1270 Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden Draycote Water SC – – 126 pts

14th 1698 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas RNSA – – 129 pts

15th 1722 Morgan Peach and Charlotte Hooper Royal Torbay YC – – 132 pts

16th 1729 Scott Wallis and Emma Baker Hayling Island SC – – 135 pts

17th 578 Jack Holden and Libby Watkins Arun YC – – 137 pts

18th 627 Robert Gullan and Mari Shepherd Hayling Island SC – – 137 pts

19th 1439 Jamie Harris and Ellen Main Wessex SC – – 147 pts

20th 629 Rob Henderson and Elouise Mayhew Salcombe YC – – 184 pts

21st 1680 Rory Odell and Henry Jameson Hayling Island SC – – 185 pts

22nd 573 Will Taylor and Matt Taylor Lymington Town SC – – 189 pts

23rd 1447 Stephen Videlo and Rebecca Videlo Waldringfield SC – – 202 pts

24th 8 Craig Burlton and Hennie Burlton Royal Southern YC – – 203 pts

25th 1634 Cam Stewart and Georgia Booth Hayling Island SC – – 221 pts

26th 1510 Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark East Lothian YC – – 227 pts

27th 1521 Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew Sutton SC – – 236 pts

28th 805 James Grummett and Larissa Connabeer Royal Torbay YC – – 237 pts

29th 1069 Iain Bird and Fresh Abendstern RDNB YC – – 246 pts

30th 864 Matthew Shorrock and Faye Chatterton Frensham Pond SC – – 272 pts

31st 17 Chris Webber and Nicki Webber Pevensey Bay SC – – 272 pts

32nd 597 Ollie Meadowcroft and Emmy Walker Warsash SC – – 273 pts

33rd 861 Duncan Glen and Lorna Glen Parkstone YC – – 286 pts

34th 1673 Harry Chatterton and Aaron Chadwick Waldringfield SC – – 287 pts

35th 1633 Tom Hewitson and Lucy Hewitson Hayling Island SC – – 291 pts

Full results available here . . .