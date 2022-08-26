McKee and Jones take Flying 15 European title at Cowes

Andy McKee and Richard Jones are 2022 Flying 15 European Champions.



Despite a strong challenge by Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader in the final two races at Cowes, McKee and Jones maintained their lead to take the European title with a five point advantage.

The second discard was pivitol as Pinnell and Cadwallader scored a third and then a win in the final race, while discarding an earlier 27 place finish.

McKee and Jones had won the first race of the day, but then could only finish in 18 place in the final race, but were able to discard that and finished with 25 points compared with the 30pts of Pinnell and Cadwallader, who took second overall.

Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado who had led in the early stages of the event finished in third overall with 32 pts.

The top six was completed by . . . 4th Henry Bagnall and James Downer, 5th Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson and 6th Greg Wells and David Tulloch.

Flying 15 European Championship 2022 – Final Leaders after 9 races, 2 discard (72 entries)

1st GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones -22 1 1 13 8 1 1 -18 – – 25 pts

2nd GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader -72 4 4 7 -27 11 3 1 – – 30 pts

3rd GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 2 3 -12 1 10 8 8 -72 – – 32 pts

4th GBR 4046 Henry Bagnall and James Downer 1 6 -19 4 -15 12 2 10 – – 35 pts

5th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 10 10 8 -12 3 3 -19 8 – – 42 pts

6th GBR 4100 Greg Wells and David Tulloch 17 -18 10 5 1 17 -20 2 – – 52 pts

7th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett -72 5 3 2 18 9 15 -72 – – 52 pts

8th GBR 3779 Rupert Mander and Graham Sunderland 7 -20 14 -17 5 5 9 12 – – 52 pts

9th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson and Peter Greenhalgh 3 -72 13 16 13 6 -18 4 – – 55 pts

10th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher and Chris Hewkin 18 16 5 -21 17 2 -26 13 – – 71 pts

11th GBR 3884 Mark Nicholson and Steve Culpitt -37 19 7 3 -36 16 5 24 – – 74 pts

12th GBR 4060 Andrew Jameson and James Grant -72 27 2 6 14 23 -32 3 – – 75 pts

13th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper -34 2 6 23 20 15 -25 9 – – 75 pts

14th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp 16 12 11 8 -25 -40 14 14 – – 75 pts

15th IRL 4083 John Lavery and Alan Green 6 11 18 10 -31 10 -31 23 – – 78 pts

16th GBR 4048 Geoff Bayliss and Tom Bayliss 11 -72 15 -34 22 14 12 15 – – 89 pts

17th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar 5 14 27 27 4 20 -28 -35 – – 97 pts

18th GBR 4055 Michael Hicks and Patrick Hicks 26 7 25 18 -42 7 -42 16 – – 99 pts

19th GBR 4061 Chris Waples and Simon Hunt 8 30 -72 11 32 4 16 -40 – – 101 pts

20th GBR 4031 Nigel Tullett and Gavin Tullett 21 21 -26 14 2 -22 22 22 – – 102 pts

21st AUS 4063 Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay 14 15 22 15 -29 18 -72 19 – – 103 pts

22nd GBR 3641 Mike Preston and Karl Sloane -30 8 20 20 7 -31 23 27 – – 105 pts

23rd GBR 4088 Geof Gibbons and Nick Gibbons 28 -31 -36 26 6 28 7 11 – – 106 pts

24th GBR 3951 Nick Peters and Guy McBride 24 17 21 9 -28 25 10 -26 – – 106 pts

25th GBR 3940 Richard Jordan and Charlotta Jordan 19 24 -35 -31 21 19 4 20 – – 107 pts

Full results available here . . .

