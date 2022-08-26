Gillard and Thompson extend lead at Fireball Worlds

Britain’s Tom Gillard and Shandy Thompson increase their lead at the GUL International Fireball 2022 World Championships.



Back to back wins for Gillard and Thompson take them 17 points clear of Australia’s Heather MacFarlane and Chris Payne (3, 8) with the Swiss pair, Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser (2, 2) moving into third on 32pts.

Barry McCartin and Conor Kinsella (-25, 5) of Ireland did not have a good day but only dropped one place, now fourth with 36 points.

In fifth are Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica (4, 12) with 47pts and sixth Martyn and Daniel Lewis (-35, 3) on 55pts.

The even, taking place at Lough Derg YC, Dromineer, Ireland, finishes on Friday 26 August with two more races scheduled.

2022 Fireball Worlds – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (79 entries)

1st GBR Thomas Gillard and Shandy Thompson – – 2 -8 1 1 6 1 1 1 – – 13 pts

2nd AUS Heather MacFarlane and Chris Payne – – (12) 6 6 2 3 2 3 8 – – 30 pts

3rd SUI Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser – – 1 -18 4 16 4 3 2 2 – – 32 pts

4th IRL Barry McCartin and Conor Kinsella – – 3 4 5 6 9 4 (26) 5 – – 36 pts

5th CZE Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica – – 7 2 8 5 (24) 9 4 12 – – 47 pts

6th GBR Martyn Lewis and Daniel Lewis – – 9 13 9 13 1 7 (35) 3 – – 55 pts

7th GBR David Hall and Paul Constable – – 8 5 2 17 2 17 7 (30) – – 58 pts

8th GBR Derian Scott and Andy Scott – – 5 11 7 (18) 15 10 9 16 – – 73 pts

9th GBR Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport – – 10 20 3 7 12 (24) 16 14 – – 82 pts

10th SUI Christina Haerdi and Cedric Landerer – – 11 15 (32) 9 8 6 17 23 – – 89 pts

11th GBR Steve Goacher and Tom Goacher – – 6 1 11 (35) 28 15 13 19 – – 93 pts

12th IRL Josh Porter and Cara McDowell – – 17 10 19 (28) 19 8 11 11 – – 95 pts

13th IRL Chris Bateman and Thomas Chaix – – -80 7 10 50 11 5 5 10 – – 98 pts

14th GBR Kevin Hope and Russell Thorne – – 15 19 (20) 10 20 11 18 6 – – 99 pts

15th GBR Anthony Willcocks and James Willcocks – – 13 22 22 11 16 13 (43) 7 – – 104 pts

16th CZE Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek – – 18 -29 13 3 27 14 20 13 – – 108 pts

17th GBR Katie Byne and Lia Horne – – (27) 14 16 15 5 16 25 17 – – 108 pts

18th GBR David Sayce and Gareth Edwards – – 4 33 24 12 34 (40) 10 4 – – 121 pts

19th FRA Xavier Broise and Trystan Robin – – 14 30 12 38 (44) 12 6 9 – – 121 pts

20th IRL Ed Butler (jr) and Fionn Conway – – 25 12 18 4 13 28 23 (32) – – 123 pts

21st GBR Mike Deane and Paul Disney – – 24 3 14 14 31 -80 38 20 – – 144 pts

22nd IRL Jane Butler and Jenny Andreasson – – (35) 9 23 19 33 26 27 15 – – 152 pts

23rd FRA Charles a Calvez and Eloise Maussion – – 23 16 (38) 20 10 23 37 25 – – 154 pts

24th IRL Daniel Thompson and Harry Thompson – – 19 17 33 27 22 (44) 8 35 – – 161 pts

25th CZE Milan Snajdr and Matej Snajdr – – 30 35 15 (49) 25 25 28 24 – – 182 pts

26th SUI Mianne Erne and Clay Poulson – – 31 25 (43) 29 7 22 34 41 – – 189 pts

27th GBR Mark Maskell and Nigel Sheppard – – 37 -46 26 22 35 33 12 27 – – 192 pts

28th IRL Noel Butler and Stephen Oram – – 20 36 17 (53) 29 30 21 40 – – 193 pts

29th FRA Patrice Olivier and jean-francois nouel – – 16 24 27 21 36 34 41 (75) – – 199 pts

