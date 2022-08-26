Gillard and Thompson extend lead at Fireball Worlds

Britain’s Tom Gillard and Shandy Thompson increase their lead at the GUL International Fireball 2022 World Championships.
Back to back wins for Gillard and Thompson take them 17 points clear of Australia’s Heather MacFarlane and Chris Payne (3, 8) with the Swiss pair, Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser (2, 2) moving into third on 32pts.
Barry McCartin and Conor Kinsella (-25, 5) of Ireland did not have a good day but only dropped one place, now fourth with 36 points.
In fifth are Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica (4, 12) with 47pts and sixth Martyn and Daniel Lewis (-35, 3) on 55pts.
The even, taking place at Lough Derg YC, Dromineer, Ireland, finishes on Friday 26 August with two more races scheduled.
2022 Fireball Worlds – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (79 entries)
1st GBR Thomas Gillard and Shandy Thompson – – 2 -8 1 1 6 1 1 1 – – 13 pts
2nd AUS Heather MacFarlane and Chris Payne – – (12) 6 6 2 3 2 3 8 – – 30 pts
3rd SUI Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser – – 1 -18 4 16 4 3 2 2 – – 32 pts
4th IRL Barry McCartin and Conor Kinsella – – 3 4 5 6 9 4 (26) 5 – – 36 pts
5th CZE Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica – – 7 2 8 5 (24) 9 4 12 – – 47 pts
6th GBR Martyn Lewis and Daniel Lewis – – 9 13 9 13 1 7 (35) 3 – – 55 pts
7th GBR David Hall and Paul Constable – – 8 5 2 17 2 17 7 (30) – – 58 pts
8th GBR Derian Scott and Andy Scott – – 5 11 7 (18) 15 10 9 16 – – 73 pts
9th GBR Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport – – 10 20 3 7 12 (24) 16 14 – – 82 pts
10th SUI Christina Haerdi and Cedric Landerer – – 11 15 (32) 9 8 6 17 23 – – 89 pts
11th GBR Steve Goacher and Tom Goacher – – 6 1 11 (35) 28 15 13 19 – – 93 pts
12th IRL Josh Porter and Cara McDowell – – 17 10 19 (28) 19 8 11 11 – – 95 pts
13th IRL Chris Bateman and Thomas Chaix – – -80 7 10 50 11 5 5 10 – – 98 pts
14th GBR Kevin Hope and Russell Thorne – – 15 19 (20) 10 20 11 18 6 – – 99 pts
15th GBR Anthony Willcocks and James Willcocks – – 13 22 22 11 16 13 (43) 7 – – 104 pts
16th CZE Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek – – 18 -29 13 3 27 14 20 13 – – 108 pts
17th GBR Katie Byne and Lia Horne – – (27) 14 16 15 5 16 25 17 – – 108 pts
18th GBR David Sayce and Gareth Edwards – – 4 33 24 12 34 (40) 10 4 – – 121 pts
19th FRA Xavier Broise and Trystan Robin – – 14 30 12 38 (44) 12 6 9 – – 121 pts
20th IRL Ed Butler (jr) and Fionn Conway – – 25 12 18 4 13 28 23 (32) – – 123 pts
21st GBR Mike Deane and Paul Disney – – 24 3 14 14 31 -80 38 20 – – 144 pts
22nd IRL Jane Butler and Jenny Andreasson – – (35) 9 23 19 33 26 27 15 – – 152 pts
23rd FRA Charles a Calvez and Eloise Maussion – – 23 16 (38) 20 10 23 37 25 – – 154 pts
24th IRL Daniel Thompson and Harry Thompson – – 19 17 33 27 22 (44) 8 35 – – 161 pts
25th CZE Milan Snajdr and Matej Snajdr – – 30 35 15 (49) 25 25 28 24 – – 182 pts
26th SUI Mianne Erne and Clay Poulson – – 31 25 (43) 29 7 22 34 41 – – 189 pts
27th GBR Mark Maskell and Nigel Sheppard – – 37 -46 26 22 35 33 12 27 – – 192 pts
28th IRL Noel Butler and Stephen Oram – – 20 36 17 (53) 29 30 21 40 – – 193 pts
29th FRA Patrice Olivier and jean-francois nouel – – 16 24 27 21 36 34 41 (75) – – 199 pts