Day 2 of the IRC Europeans – Moana puts in best performance

Day two of the IRC European Championship at Damen Breskens Sailing Weekend

Across the classes, it is the Goubou family’s Beneteau First 47.7 Moana that has put in the best performance. Fresh from her recent class victory at Cowes Week, Moana, which is the longest yacht competing here, posted a 3-3-1 Friday.

At the half way stage the Belgium boat holds a commanding 10 point lead over RORC Commodore James Neville’s HH42 INO XXX with Jean-Eudes Renier’s MAT 12 Sailplane, winner of today’s second race, one point behind in third.

The Gerd-Jan Poortman-skippered Ker 46 Van Uden-ROST, the scratch boat here, won today’s first race, but is still reeling from a costly DSQ in yesterday’s double scoring, non-discardable coastal race.

In IRC Two the pair of J/109s, Arjen van Leeuwen’s Joule and John Smart’s Jukebox from the UK, continue to lead with Belgium’s Wouter Borghijs and his A-35 Tontin third.

Oddly none of them won a race today. Instead Radboud Crul’s Dehler 36 Rosetta took the win in the first windward-leeward, the second going to Jörg Sigg’s J/99 Lallekonig with the round the cans claimed by Robert Jockin’s Dehler 39 Griel.

Rosetta and Lällekönig would most likely be on the podium overall tonight had they not been among four boats disqualified under the third race’s U flag start.

Despite her UFD, Rosetta is fourth overall, a mere point away from the podium.

The only boat to win two races Friday was the new leader of IRC Three, Michel Dorsman’s Extra Djinn.

The Dutch X-362 Sport won today’s first and third races, and has leapt ahead of yesterday’s winner Alain Rousseau’s Dehler 29 Picsou, to lead by two points.

Kees Keetels CSI Rakker is third. His A-31 is one point from second, having won today’s second race after a day never finishing off the podium, albeit still one point shy of Extra Djinn.

Racing continues Saturday with the wind still northerly but lighter (sub-15 knots). Once again a round the cans race and two windward-leewards are scheduled.