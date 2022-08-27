Lars Hendriksen DEN 138 is Dragon Gold Cup winner

Lars Hendriksen of Denmark, sailing with George Leonchuk and Kilian Wiese, is the 2022 Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup winner.
Hendriksen sailing DEN138 safely completed the final race of the six race, no discard series, in second place behind Gery Trentesaux FRA428, with main title challenger Andy Beadsworth TUR1212 finishing in third place.
The final 2022 Gold Cup podium places:
1st DEN138 Lars Hendriksen with George Leonchuk and Kilian Wiese
2nd TUR1212 Andy Beadsworth with Simon Fry and Arda Baykal
3rd FRA428 Gery Trentesaux with Christian Ponthieu, Jean Queveau and Riou Morgan.
1st Corinthian – NED309 Guus de Groot with Henri Winters and Richard van Rij
Graham Bailey GBR192 sailing with Julia Bailey, William Bedford and Will Heritage finished in sixth place.
Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2022 – Final Leaders after 6 races (32 entries)
1st DEN 138* Lars HENDRIKSEN – – 5 4 2 6 5 2 – – 24 pts
2nd TUR 1212* Andy BEADSWORTH – – 13 9 1 1 2 3 – – 29 pts
3rd FRA 428* Gery TRENTESAUX – – 4 1 10 11 6 1 – – 33 pts
4th JPN 56* Peter GILMOUR – – 15 6 5 3 1 5 – – 35 pts
5th AUS 551* Torvar MIRSKY – – 16 10 3 2 3 4 – – 38 pts
6th GBR 192* Graham BAILEY – – 1 2 4 16 10 7 – – 40 pts
7th AUS 222* Richard LYNN – – 3 7 9 7 7 8 – – 41 pts
8th GBR 822* Poul Richard HOJ-JENSEN – – 12 3 7 9 9 15 – – 55 pts
9th GBR 818* David TABB – – 20 14 6 5 4 9 – – 58 pts
10th NED 309 Guus de GROOT – – 9 5 12 10 13 16 – – 65 pts
Other GBR:
19th GBR 788 Robert CAMPBELL – – 29 16 19 18 21 24 – – 127 pts