Fireball Worlds – Gillard and Thompson Fireball 2022 World Champions

Britain’s Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson are the GUL International Fireball 2022 World Champions.
A second place in the final race gave Gillard and Thompson an eight point victory ahead of Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser of Switzerland, with Heather MacFarlane and Chris Payne of Australia in third place.
Ireland’s Barry McCartin and Conor Kinsella took fourth place, fifth were Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica of the Czech Republic and sixth Martyn and Daniel Lewis.
This is a fifth Fireball World title for Gillard, he previously won in 2012 with Sam Brearey, 2013 with Simon Potts, and in 2015 and 2016 with Richard Anderton.
So far this year he has also taken National title wins in the Fireball, Solo and Merlin Rocket classes, perhaps there should be a Grand Prix circuit created for say six major UK class titles?
The event was hosted at Lough Derg YC, Dromineer, Ireland.
2022 Fireball Worlds – Final Leaders after 9 races, 2 discard (79 entries)
1st GBR Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson – – 9 pts
2nd SUI Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser – – 17 pts
3rd AUS Heather MacFarlane and Chris Payne – – 30 pts
4th IRL Barry McCartin and Conor Kinsella – – 33 pts
5th CZE Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica – – 47 pts
6th GBR Martyn Lewis and Daniel Lewis – – 49 pts
7th GBR David Hall and Paul Constable – – 56 pts
8th GBR Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport – – 66 pts
9th SUI Christina Haerdi and Cedric Landerer – – 69 pts
10th GBR Derian Scott and Andy Scott – – 73 pts
11th GBR Steve Goacher and Tom Goacher – – 76 pts
12th IRL Chris Bateman and Thomas Chaix – – 78 pts
13th IRL Josh Porter and Cara McDowell – – 81 pts
14th CZE Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek – – 91 pts
15th GBR Kevin Hope and Russell Thorne – – 91 pts
16th GBR Anthony Willcocks and James Willcocks – – 102 pts
17th GBR Katie Byne and Lia Horne – – 108 pts
18th IRL Ed Butler (jr) and Fionn Conway – – 111 pts
19th FRA Xavier Broise and Trystan Robin – – 111 pts
20th GBR David Sayce and Gareth Edwards – – 118 pts
21st GBR Mike Deane and Paul Disney – – 124 pts
22nd FRA Charles ´aCalvez and Eloise Maussion – – 126 pts
23rd IRL Jane Butler and Jenny Andreasson – – 152 pts
24th IRL Daniel Thompson and Harry Thompson – – 161 pts
25th HKG Chris Owen and Andy Service – – 171 pts
26th FRA Patrice Olivier and Jean-Francois Nouel – – 172 pts
27th GBR Mark Maskell and Nigel Sheppard – – 178 pts
28th IRL Noel Butler and Stephen Oram – – 179 pts
29th CZE Milan Snajdr and Matej Snajdr – – 182 pts
30th SUI Mianne Erne and Clay Poulson – – 189 pts