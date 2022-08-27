Fireball Worlds – Gillard and Thompson Fireball 2022 World Champions

Britain’s Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson are the GUL International Fireball 2022 World Champions.



A second place in the final race gave Gillard and Thompson an eight point victory ahead of Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser of Switzerland, with Heather MacFarlane and Chris Payne of Australia in third place.

Ireland’s Barry McCartin and Conor Kinsella took fourth place, fifth were Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica of the Czech Republic and sixth Martyn and Daniel Lewis.

This is a fifth Fireball World title for Gillard, he previously won in 2012 with Sam Brearey, 2013 with Simon Potts, and in 2015 and 2016 with Richard Anderton.

So far this year he has also taken National title wins in the Fireball, Solo and Merlin Rocket classes, perhaps there should be a Grand Prix circuit created for say six major UK class titles?

The event was hosted at Lough Derg YC, Dromineer, Ireland.

2022 Fireball Worlds – Final Leaders after 9 races, 2 discard (79 entries)

1st GBR Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson – – 9 pts

2nd SUI Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser – – 17 pts

3rd AUS Heather MacFarlane and Chris Payne – – 30 pts

4th IRL Barry McCartin and Conor Kinsella – – 33 pts

5th CZE Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica – – 47 pts

6th GBR Martyn Lewis and Daniel Lewis – – 49 pts

7th GBR David Hall and Paul Constable – – 56 pts

8th GBR Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport – – 66 pts

9th SUI Christina Haerdi and Cedric Landerer – – 69 pts

10th GBR Derian Scott and Andy Scott – – 73 pts

11th GBR Steve Goacher and Tom Goacher – – 76 pts

12th IRL Chris Bateman and Thomas Chaix – – 78 pts

13th IRL Josh Porter and Cara McDowell – – 81 pts

14th CZE Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek – – 91 pts

15th GBR Kevin Hope and Russell Thorne – – 91 pts

16th GBR Anthony Willcocks and James Willcocks – – 102 pts

17th GBR Katie Byne and Lia Horne – – 108 pts

18th IRL Ed Butler (jr) and Fionn Conway – – 111 pts

19th FRA Xavier Broise and Trystan Robin – – 111 pts

20th GBR David Sayce and Gareth Edwards – – 118 pts

21st GBR Mike Deane and Paul Disney – – 124 pts

22nd FRA Charles ´aCalvez and Eloise Maussion – – 126 pts

23rd IRL Jane Butler and Jenny Andreasson – – 152 pts

24th IRL Daniel Thompson and Harry Thompson – – 161 pts

25th HKG Chris Owen and Andy Service – – 171 pts

26th FRA Patrice Olivier and Jean-Francois Nouel – – 172 pts

27th GBR Mark Maskell and Nigel Sheppard – – 178 pts

28th IRL Noel Butler and Stephen Oram – – 179 pts

29th CZE Milan Snajdr and Matej Snajdr – – 182 pts

30th SUI Mianne Erne and Clay Poulson – – 189 pts

Full results available here . . .