Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup – Bo Johansen wins race three

Denmark’s Bo Johansen wins race three at Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup 2023 Lawrie Smith consolidates his overall regatta lead with a third place



Denmark’s Bo Johansen in Déjà Vu Ver 2.0 led from the outset of the third race and took victory by an impressive margin.

Behind him the fight for second was fierce with Andy Beadsworth’s Turkish Provezza Dragon ultimately finishing second and Lawrie Smith’s Alfie third.

Smith, who was dismasted the previous day by another competitor, turned in a remarkable performance with a replacement rig and has consolidated his overall lead. He now has a fifteen-point delta over his nearest rivals.

Behind him the rankings are much tighter with Switzerland’s Wolf Waschkuhn, who finished twelfth in the race, one point ahead of third placed Xavier Vanneste of Belgium, who finished eighth.

Beadsworth’s second place puts him in fourth overall, two points behind Vanneste and four ahead of Bo Johansen in fifth.

Racing got underway at the first attempt, but with Peter Gilmour and Germany’s Magdalena Grundt both individually recalled and forced to return under spinnaker.

Once again those on the right gained and Bo Johansen had made the best of it to take a generous lead early on. Following him around the first mark were Finland’s Lauri Rechardt, Lawrie Smith, Sweden’s Jan Secher and Germany’s Stephan link.

On the line Johansen won in spectacular style, but the fight for second would go all the way.

Smith did all he could but as they came to the line, it was Beadsworth who took second with Smith third, Secher fourth, Skolaut fifth, Link sixth, Tabb seventh, Vanneste eighth and Rechard ninth.

The forecast for Wednesday’s fourth race is that there will be wind early in the day, but that it is likely to die off by the afternoon. The Race Committee has announced that it intends to start the fourth race at 09:30 to take advantage of the early breeze.

Fifth placed Christoph Skolaut was the first Corinthian boat across the line with David Tabb second and Guus de Groot of the Netherlands third.

At the midpoint in the regatta Skolaut now leads the Corinthian Division from Tabb with de Groot third.

Dragon Gold Cup 2023 – Leaders after day 3, 3 races (49 entries)

1st GBR815 ALFIE – Lawrie Smith – – 1 1.0 RDG 3 – – 5 pts

2nd SUI318 1quick1 – Wolf Waschkuhn – – 4 4 12 – – 20 pts

3rd BEL82 Herbie – Vanneste Xavier – – 5 8 8 – – 21 pts

4th TUR12 Provezza Dragon – Andy Beadsworth – – 16 5 2 – – 23 pts

5th DEN423 Deja vu ver, 2.0 – Bo Johansen – – 2 24 1 – – 27 pts

6th JPN56 YRed – Peter Gilmour – – 3 12 13 – – 28 pts

7th SWE800 Miss Behaviour – Jan Secher – – 23 2 4 – – 29 pts

8th GER62 Desert Holly – Link Stephan – – 13 10 6 – – 29 pts

9th AUS551 YeahNah – Pete Cooke – – 6 14 10 – – 30 pts

10th GBR682 Ecstatic – Eric Williams – – 22 7 11 – – 40 pts

11th SUI313 FREE – Dirk Oldenburg – – 21 3 19 – – 43 pts

12th AUT204 Diavel III – Christoph SKOLAUT Cor – – 7 31 5 – – 43 pts

13th GBR818 True Storey – David Tabb Cor – – 17 20 7 – – 44 pts

14th NED309 Furie – de Groot Guus Cor – – 9 25 15 – – 49 pts

15th GBR820 Louise Racing – Grant Gordon – – 12 6 33 – – 51 pts

Full results available here.