Jan Kurfeld leads OK Dinghy Europeans at halfway stage

Jan Kurfeld of Germany leads the 112 boat OK Dinghy fleet at the 2023 European Championship on Lake Garda.

Kurfeld scored a 1-1-32 in his group, while fellow German, Andre Budzien fared better with a 1-4-1.

Britain’s Nick Craig was the best of the blue group however with a 3-2-1.

Overall, there are just two points between the top six with second placed Budzien tied on 8 pts with Kurfield, Britain’s Charlie Cumbley, Matt Howard third and Nick Craigall all on 9 pts and Sweden’s Thomas Hansson-Mild in sixth with 10 pts.



The race wins on Tuesday went to Kurfeld, Budizen, Craig, and Hansson-Mild.

From Wednesday the fleet is split into gold and silver with five races left to sail.

OK Dinghy European Championship – Leaders after 5 flight races (112 entries)

1st GER 18 Jan KURFELD – – 5.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (32.0) – – 8 pts

2nd GER 71 André Budzien – – 2.0 1.0 4.0 1.0 – – 8 pts

3rd GBR 6 Charlie CUMBLEY – – 1.0 (4.0) 4.0 2.0 2.0 – – 9 pts

4th GBR 2279 Matthew Howard – – 2.0 1.0 (3.0) 3.0 3.0 – – 9 pts

5th GBR 2261 Nick Craig – – 3.0 (5.0) 3.0 2.0 1.0 – – 9 pts

6th SWE 100 Thomas Hansson MILD – – 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 (14.0) – – 10 pts

7th DEN 21 Bo PETERSEN – – 2.0 3.0 2.0 (13.0) 5.0 – – 12 pts

8th ESP 111 Tim GOODBODY – – 4.0 (6.0) 4.0 3.0 4.0 – – 15 pts

9th DEN 12 Eckardt Jens – – 1.0 4.0 6.0 6.0 (17.0) – – 17 pts

10th FRA 11 Valerian LEBRUN – – 6.0 2.0 5.0 5.0 (26.0) – – 18 pts

Full results available here