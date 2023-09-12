Great Britain and The Netherlands lead Olympic Sailing qualifiers

World Sailing has confirmed the first 107 boats and boards qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games following the 2023 Allianz Sailing World Championships, The Hague.

Great Britain and The Netherlands lead the way with eight each. Spain and Italy emerge from the Allianz Sailing World Championships with seven places earned, while Germany and New Zealand have six.

Britain qualified for eight of the ten sailing events . . . they still need to qualify for the men’s Kite and the mixed 470 events.

Ten places have now been allocated to France as host nation, and the performances in The Hague brought the Olympic dreams of sailors from around the world one step closer.

Athletes have more opportunities to secure their National Olympic Committee (NOC) a place at Paris 2024 in the coming months across all ten Olympic events.

The 2023 Formula Kite European Championships in Portsmouth, UK, is next from 16-24 September 2023.

Then the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, from 19-27 September 2023 where iQFOiL, Formula Kite, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 will be sailed with qualification on the line.

This will be followed by a qualifier on each of World Sailing’s six continents in each of the 10 Olympic Events .

The final opportunity is a last chance regatta to be held at the 2024 Semaine Olympique Française in Hyeres, from 18-27 April 2024, just a few months before the Games.

More than 250 boats are expected to feature on the start lines of the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition.

In total, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will feature 330 athletes in the sailing competition, split evenly between male and female sailors.

All places are subject to final confirmation by World Sailing.

