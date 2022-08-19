British SailGP Team crash out of Denmark Grand Prix

Ben Ainlsie’s Great Britain SailGP Team have pulled out of this weekend’s ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix in Copenhagen.

On the final day of practice Thursday the team hit an uncharted rock just outside the racecourse boundary.

Damage sustained included snapping the head of the starboard rudder clean off and damage to the starboard daggerboard and board casing.

After the damage was assessed the foil board casing was found to be beyond an onsite repair and the team had no choice but to retire from the Danish event.

The British team will now have to wait until the France Sail Grand Prix Saint-Tropez, Friday 11 and Saturday 12 September, to try to recover their second place overall position.

Statement by Great Britain SailGP Team co-owner and driver Ben Ainslie:

“We reviewed the damage ashore and unfortunately it has put us out of this event, which is a difficult call for the team.”

“Incidents like this are tough but that’s sport, you’re going to have these moments and the teams that keep their heads up are the ones that come back stronger and that’s what we are going to do.”

