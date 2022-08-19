SailGP – ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix live

SailGP’s visit to Copenhagen marks the fourth event in its 11 event 2022 Season 3 schedule.

The ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix will comprise five fleet races to be contested across Friday and Saturday before the three boat match race final on Saturday.



To watch here in the UK you have YouTube which will be available live here at 14:30 hrs Friday 19 August.

Day 1 Racing starts from 14:00 hrs UK time . . .

How the Event Works:

Events take place across two days, with six races scheduled for each Sail Grand Prix; five Fleet races and The Final.

The first day includes three fleet races, while the second day has the other two fleet races and ends with The Final – the last race of the event.

The last race of each SailGP event is The Final – a race in which the three highest ranked teams in the event leaderboard face off to be crowned event champions.

