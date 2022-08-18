GP14 Worlds – Dobson and Tunihill lead reduced into Final day

Ian Dobson and Andy Tunihill (-4 3 1) lead reduced to two points as they go into final day at GP14 World Championships.



Second are Matt Mee and Chris Robinson (2 1 4) with ten points and in third are Nick Craig and Toby Lewis (7 -11 6) really dropping back with 21 points.

Fourth are Colman Grimes and Ross Gingles with 29 points, fifth Neil Marsden and Derek Hill with 36 and sixth Graham Flynn and Frank Nickless with 47 points

Niall Henry and Ossian Geraghty were the big loosers fromn the leading group, dropping to 12th.

Winners of the first race of the day were Ger Owen and Melanie Morris but they failed to build on it and only gained one place – to tenth overall.

Two races are scheduled for Friday, the final day.

2022 GP14 World Championships – Leaders after 6 races (107 entries)

1st 14262 Ian Dobson and Andy Tunihill 1 2 1 -4 3 1 – – 8 pts

2nd 14023 Matt Mee and Chris Robinson -4 1 2 2 1 4 – – 10 pts

3rd 14185 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 2 3 3 7 -11 6 – – 21 pts

4th 14144 Colman Grimes and Ross Gingles 5 7 4 -18 2 11 – – 29 pts

5th 13654 Neil Marsden and Derek Hill 8 5 8 3 -13 12 – – 36 pts

6th 14199 Graham Flynn and Frank Nickless 7 17 -105 6 10 7 – – 47 pts

7th 13161 Robert Richardson and Steven Wilson 12 6 7 -29 17 5 – – 47 pts

8th 14202 Ciaron Jones and Sam Platt 3 14 13 -16 12 9 – – 51 pts

9th 14275 Hugh Gill and Dan Gill 9 10 14 -19 4 15 – – 52 pts

10th 14256 Ger Owen and Melanie Morris 16 8 15 1 15 -19 – – 55 pts

11th 14287 Tim Jones and Dale Knowles 14 15 10 9 -29 8 – – 56 pts

12th 14252 Niall Henry and Ossian Geraghty 6 11 6 17 -23 17 – – 57 pts

13th 14215 Ruan O’Tiarnaigh and Rebekah O’Tiarnaigh 20 4 9 -54 6 21 – – 60 pts

14th 14272 Peter Boyle and Steven Boyle 18 -105 11 13 9 10 – – 61 pts

15th 14248 Ross Kearney and Andrew Vaughan 11 9 -105 8 19 18 – – 65 pts

16th 14188 John Hayes and Joel James 19 18 22 15 5 -25 – – 79 pts

17th 14217 Mark Platt and Tom Platt 10 23 16 -27 20 13 – – 82 pts

18th 14130 Conor Byrne and Emer McNally 22 12 -41 11 24 16 – – 85 pts

19th 14235 Alan Blay and Hugh McNally 15 32 5 34 -105 2 – – 88 pts

20th 14165 Conor Twohig and Matthew Cotter 17 13 12 24 -33 26 – – 92 pts

21st 14154 Adrian Lee and Gareth Gallagher 13 20 -105 10 16 36 – – 95 pts

22nd 14247 John McGuinness and Donal McGuinness 21 16 17 21 21 -22 – – 96 pts

23rd 14242 Jane Kearney and Oliver Goodhead -64 43 29 14 7 3 – – 96 pts

24th 14178 Jason Tindale and Lawrence Creaser 30 19 20 -32 27 23 – – 119 pts

25th 13624 Ciaran Keogh and Adam Leddy 26 22 18 -68 46 20 – – 132 pts

26th 14255 Doire Shiels and Lewis Coppinget 27 -46 39 22 14 31 – – 133 pts

27th 13403 Robert Lee and Stephen Lynch 23 21 19 59 -61 14 – – 136 pts

28th 14241 Patrick Hamilton and Keith Maxwell 24 25 21 38 -39 30 – – 138 pts

29th 13917 Josh Porter and Sara Gowdy -65 33 24 26 22 39 – – 144 pts

30th 14263 Diarmaid Mullen and Lauren Donaghy -46 29 23 23 43 29 – – 147 pts