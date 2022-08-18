Chichester Harbour Race Week – Day 4 Results

Day 4 Leaders after Thursday 18 Aug 2022
RS Elite – 13 entries:
1st 67 Ossie Stewart, Tom Stewart HISC 2 4 1 2 – – 9 pts
2nd 7 Colin Smith, Jamie Smith HISC 1 3 2 3 – – 9 pts
3rd 113 Martin Jones, Vicky Jones ISC 4 2 5 7 – – 18 pts
Fireball: 10 entries
1st 15166 Simon Kings, Jono Loe HISC 1 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd 15103 Nathan Rushin, Joanne Rushin HISC 3 2 5 – – 5 pts
3rd 14893 Mike Partridge, Claire Davis HISC 2 5 3 – – 7 pts
Fast Handicap – 35 entries:
1st Flying Fifteen Nick Peters , Guy Mcbride HISC 2 1 36 – – 3 pts
2nd Merlin-Rocket Judith Massey, Graham Williamson HISC 1 4 9 – – 5 pts
3rd Tasar Paul Ridgway, Bronwyn Ridgway L&LSC 6 2 5 – – 8 pts
Hadron H2, DZero & RS Aero 9 – 13 entries:
1st 131 Roger Millett CYC 1 5 5 – – 6 pts
2nd 312 Tim Weeden ESSC 2 4 6 – – 6 pts
3rd 151 James Jenkins ESC 3 3 1 – – 6 pts
Finn – 28 entries:
1st 720 Julian Smith MRSC 1 4 4 – – 5 pts
2nd 100 Matthew Walker MRSC 4 2 7 – – 6 pts
3rd 21 Michael de Courcy MRSC 2 5 3 – – 7 pts
Asymmetric Handicap – 27 entries:
1st RS 400 1515 Stephen Cockerill, Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 1 2 6 – – 3 pts
2nd RS 400 1480 Andy Jeffries, Allyson Jeffries Eastbourne Sov SC 2 4 10 – – 6 pts
3rd Musto Skiff 584 Andrew Gould ESSC 3 3 1 – – 6 pts
29er – 17 entries:
1st Josh Stokes, Gregan Bergmann-Smith HISC 1 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd Phoebe Peters, Olly Peters HISC 3 3 10 – – 6 pts
3rd Alex Sydenham, Max Sydenham HISC 2 5 9 – – 7 pts
RS200 – 39 entries
1st Tommy Darling, Charlie Darling HISC 1 1 2 – – 2 pts
2nd Aidan Mitchell , Lucy/Ella Mitchell HISC 5 2 5 – – 7 pts
3rd Tom Hewitson, Lucy Hewitson HISC 4 4 1 – – 8 pts
2000 – 17 entries:
1st 21431 Ben Oakley, Barbara Langford ESC 2 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd 2315 Alex Johnson, Angela Johnson ESC 1 4 2 – – 7 pts
3rd 22648 Jeremy Michell, Megan Gately Erith YC 3 3 3 – – 9 pts
Medium Handicap – 32 entries:
1st Europe Gareth Tweedle ESC 2 1 3 – – 6 pts
2nd ILCA 7 Jerome Bakker HISC 9 2 2 – – 13 pts
3rd National 12 John Rees, Heather Rees HISC 6 4 4 – – 14 pts
RS Aero 7 & 6 – 29 entries:
1st RS Aero 7 4185 John Derbyshire ESC 1 3 2 – – 6 pts
2nd RS Aero 7 3656 Mark Riddington ESSC 2 4 1 – – 7 pts
3rd RS Aero 7 2811 Tim Blackmore CYC 6 5 3 – – 14 pts
RS Aero 5 – 19 entries:
1st 4090 Ed Day HISC 1 1 2 – – 4 pts
2nd 1561 Ed Rollestone Newhaven & Seaford SC 2 2 4 – – 8 pts
3rd 2321 Claire Power ESSC 4 3 7 – – 14 pts
Solo – 22 entries:
1st 5781 Alex Butler HISC 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd 4381 Richard Catchpole L&LSC 2 2 2 – – 6 pts
3rd 5816 Richie Bailey HISC 3 3 7 – – 13 pts
RS Tera Pro/Sport – 6 entries:
1st RS Tera Pro 1225 Harry Slight ESC 1 1 1 1 1 1 7 7 – – 6 pts
2nd RS Tera Sport 1720 Beaulah Wilson HISC 2 3 2 2 2 2 7 7 – – 13 pts
3rd RS Tera Sport 37 Olivia Powell HISC 5 4 4 4 3 3 7 7 – – 23 pts
ILCA 6 & 4 – 20 entries
1st ILCA 6 Sophie Kirk CYC 3 1 2 – – 6 pts
2nd ILCA 6 Thomas Harland-Smith Newhaven & Seaford SC 4 7 1 – – 12 pts
3rd ILCA 6 Oscar Pitman ESC 5 3 6 – – 14 pts
RS Feva – 27 entries:
1st 7605 Maya Bergann-Smith, Emilia Ripley HISC 5 1 1 – – 7 pts
2nd 6733 Zac Shepherd, Platon Khodykin HISC 1 2 4 – – 7 pts
3rd 6200 Jemima Day, Will Sawtell HISC 4 4 2 – – 10 pts
Optimist – 15 entries:
1st 6298 Thomas Knight CYC 16 16 2 1 2 1 1 1 – – 8 pts
2nd 5813 Wilbur Palmer Ward ESC 16 16 1 2 1 2 4 2 – – 12 pts
3rd 6446 Samuel Machell HISC 1 1 3 3 5 3 3 3 – – 14 pts