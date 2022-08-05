Optimist Europeans – Final day Sønderborg, Denmark

Final day of the 2022 Optimist European Championships at Sønderborg Yacht Club, Denmark.



Boys Optimist European Champion – Iason Panagopoulos GRE

Girls Optimist European Champion – Emilia Salvatore ITA

Iason Panagopoulos of Greece took the Boys European title topping the leader board with 20 points.

Panagopoulos finished five points clear of second placed Artur Brighrnti of Italy.

In third place was Andrea Tramontano of Italy.

In the Girls championship the title went to Emilia Salvatore of Italy who turned her event round in the second half, with four wins in five races to finish with 22 points.

In second place was Clara Sigge of Germany with 48 points and in third Italy’s Bianca Marchensini with 60 points.

Optimist Europeans – Boys – Final After 9 races (142 entries)

1st GRE 2880 Iason PANAGOPOULOS 1 5 1 1 12 2 RET 2 6 – – 30 pts

2nd ITA 9759 Artur BRIGHENTI 2 4 UFD 2 1 1 2 10 13 – – 35 pts

3rd ITA 9748 Andrea TRAMONTANO 3 -17 4 4 9 5 4 9 3 – – 41 pts

4th DEN 8673 Erik Futtrup HAVEMANN -22 10 1 1 11 12 1 3 8 – – 47 pts

5th ITA 9486 Gabriele Maria VITI 6 9 1 10 17 6 5 1 -39 – – 55 pts

6th ESP 3333 Juan BENNASSAR 4 16 2 20 2 2 6 7 -26 – – 59 pts

7th POL 3658 Szymon KOLKA 4 4 9 17 1 3 -19 16 11 – – 65 pts

8th USA 19257 Harrison GANDY 2 7 4 2 4 29 10 -38 7 – – 65 pts

9th FRA 2928 Ulysse RAISON 6 2 5 13 STP 20 9 -34 4 – – 67 pts

10th ITA 9710 Leandro SCIALPI 12 14 9 3 1 16 3 13 -32 – – 71 pts

Optimist Europeans – Girls – Final After 9 races (111 entries)

1st ITA 9760 Emilia SALVATORE 2 11 3 STP 1 1 2 1 1 – – 22 pts

2nd GER 1766 Clara SIGGE 13 6 5 4 4 -15 7 5 4 – – 48 pts

3rd ITA 9693 Bianca MARCHESINI STP 12 9 3 15 3 13 3 2 – – 60 pts

4th THA 1495 Prin SUBYING 3 9 -23 1 10 15 6 10 13 – – 67 pts

5th FRA 2983 Justine BARBARIN 18 -33 1 2 2 10 12 13 12 – – 70 pts

6th ITA 9547 Aurora AMBROZ 33 22 BFD 2 5 2 1 2 5 – – 72 pts

7th USA 22604 Elizabeth XYDAS -27 4 22 6 17 1 11 9 3 – – 73 pts

8th POL 3653 Alicja DAMPC 4 5 10 5 8 6 24 -29 11 – – 73 pts

9th FRA 2982 Petronille LESCANNE 12 2 1 1 1 16 39 20 RET – – 92 pts

10th TUR 1175 Ayla POYRAZ 7 19 15 -39 7 4 23 8 14 – – 97 pts

Full results available here . . .