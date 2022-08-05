RS Tera World Championship Titles for GBR and LTU

Final day of the 2022 RS Tera World Championships hosted at WPNSA with 122 competitors racing in two fleets.

Pro Fleet 2022 World Champion – Archie Munro-Price GBR

Sport Fleet 2022 World Chamion – Ruta Mažunaviciute LTU

In the Pro fleet, Britain’s Archie Munro-Price of Castle Cove SC finished with with four race wins to seal the title with 14 points.

Second was Jac Bailey with 27 points and in third place Nojus Volungevicius LTU on 63 points.

First girl was Jasmijn Holtus NED finishing in fifth overall. Second girl was Ruby Sunderland and third Fflur Pierce.

In the Sport fleet, Ruta Mažunaviciute, of the LTU National Team, also finished on a high adding a 2, 1, 1 to her scorecard to take the title with 26 points.

Second was Ben Greenhalgh with 49 points and third William Stratton-Brown on 50 points.

First girl was Ruta Mažunaviciute, second Auguste Dijokaite LTU and third Zoe Lomas-Clarke.

RS Tera World Championships – Pro Fleet leaders after 13 races (59 entries)

1st GBR Archie Munro-Price – Male 1 -2 2 1 1 1 2 2 -5 1 1 1 1 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR Jac Bailey – Male -6 1 1 2 2 2 1 4 3 -9 3 2 6 – – 27 pts

3rd LTU Nojus Volungevicius – Male 9 4 3 -60 -60 3 13 6 2 3 2 14 4 – – 63 pts

4th GBR Ben Anderson – Male 8 3 -18 10 17 9 6 3 1 6 8 10 -20 – – 81 pts

5th NED Jasmijn Holtus – Female 10 12 -15 4 12 12 5 1 7 7 -16 9 3 – – 82 pts

6th GBR Will Bradley – Male -16 5 13 3 3 4 11 5 12 11 -24 15 2 – – 84 pts

7th GBR Oliver Stratton-Brown – Male 2 11 -19 16 10 7 14 16 4 -60 17 4 8 – – 109 pts

8th GBR Matthew Knowles – Male -21 6 17 13 14 10 4 -37 6 12 4 11 14 – – 111 pts

9th GBR Ben Sinfield – Male 27 7 4 -60 -60 5 3 30 8 15 10 3 7 – – 119 pts

10th GBR Ruby Sunderland – Female 4 9 23 14 11 8 15 10 -27 -25 22 5 5 – – 126 pts

RS Tera World Championships – Sport Fleet leaders after 12 races (63 entries)

1st LTU Ruta Mažunaviciute – Female 5 5 -7 1 1 1 6 -21 3 2 1 1 – – 26 pts

2nd GBR Ben Greenhalgh – Male 2 7 2 5 4 3 4 -33 -12 10 4 8 – – 49 pts

3rd GBR William Stratton-Brown – Male -13 1 3 13 5 8 -14 7 4 3 2 4 – – 50 pts

4th GBR Thomas Whitehead – Male 4 4 1 4 6 18 8 -28 7 1 5 -26 – – 58 pts

5th GBR Luke Rowlands – Male 3 2 -16 9 10 2 -15 3 8 11 3 14 – – 65 pts

6th GBR Tristan Harding – Male 14 9 6 2 3 5 3 12 9 9 -20 -18 – – 72 pts

7th GBR Cassius Day – Male 6 8 4 7 8 9 -25 10 -15 14 7 2 – – 75 pts

8th GBR Samuel Leather – Male 8 14 8 15 2 6 5 -16 1 -23 6 11 – – 76 pts

9th GBR Daniel Whitehead – Male 9 3 10 10 14 -19 16 4 2 -18 17 5 – – 90 pts

10th GBR Ethan Hill – Male 10 15 18 3 12 11 1 -20 17 -22 13 7 – – 107 pts

Full results available here . . .