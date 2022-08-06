RS Aero Europeans – Four Champions Named

Final day of the RS Aero 2022 European Championships for the RS Aero 5, 6, 7 and 9 hosted at WPNSA.

RS Aero 9 European Champion Peter Barton GBR

RS Aero 7 European Champion Martis Pajarskas LTU

RS Aero 6 European Champion Chris Hatton GBR

RS Aero 5 European Champion Chloe George GBR



RS Aero 5 European Championship – Leaders after 14 races (43 entries)

1st GBR 3870 Chloe George -16 1 1 4 1 1 4 3 5 2 14 4 -29 9 – – 49 pts

2nd GBR 2106 Roscoe Martin 1 2 2 8 7 5 -11 1 1 8 2 7 9 -22 – – 53 pts

3rd GBR 2077 Tom Ahlheid 2 5 5 3 4 2 -12 7 3 1 -19 11 3 7 – – 53 pts

4th GBR 1312 Andrew Frost 3 -10 3 2 2 9 3 10 9 3 5 1 7 -23 – – 57 pts

5th GBR 1181 Mark Ripley 8 9 10 6 3 6 -44 2 4 16 4 3 2 -44 – – 73 pts

6th GBR 2966 David Peaty 5 6 6 9 8 3 1 6 10 -20 16 -34 1 4 – – 7 pts

RS Aero 6 European Championship – Leaders after 14 races (21 entries)

1st GBR 4321 Chris Hatton 1 1 1 1 1 -22 1 1 2 1 -3 3 1 3 – – 17 pts

2nd LTU 69 Ants Haavel 3 2 4 3 2 1 2 2 -5 3 1 -5 3 1 – – 27 pts

3rd GBR 3669 Chris Rust 4 4 3 4 3 3 3 3 4 -10 2 2 -22 2 – – 37 pts

4th GBR 67 Luca Mitchell 2 3 2 2 4 2 4 6 1 5 5 -8 6 -11 – – 42 pts

5th GBR 3303 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson 6 8 5 7 -9 -9 5 4 3 2 7 7 2 7 – – 63 pts

6th GBR 3661 Graham Tribbeck 5 5 6 6 6 6 6 7 8 -9 6 1 -10 8 – – 70 pts

RS Aero 7 European Championship – Leaders after 14 races (51 entries)

1st LTU 1542 Martis Pajarskas 4 1 1 3 1 2 1 -10 2 4 9 2 1 -10 – – 31 pts

2nd GBR 2439 Tim Hire 3 3 2 2 3 5 3 2 -9 2 6 5 -8 2 – – 38 pts

3rd LTU 4273 Vejas Strelciunas 1 2 -52 1 2 1 2 5 -25 5 2 6 9 12 – – 48 pts

4th GBR 2719 Craig Williamson 6 4 5 6 6 -9 4 3 1 -22 3 1 4 5 – – 48 pts

5th GBR 4272 Ben Whaley 5 -7 7 7 4 6 7 6 -10 1 1 4 2 3 – – 53 pts

6th GBR 4271 Jon Emmett 2 9 8 -52 10 4 11 1 3 -16 5 8 7 1 – – pts

RS Aero 9 European Championship – Leaders after 14 races (12 entries)

1st GBR 3597 Peter Barton 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 -13 (13.0 DNS) – – 14 pts

2nd GBR 4231 Chris Larr 1 2 3 3 2 2 3 2 5 4 3 -6 -13 1 – – 31 pts

3rd GBR 2865 Ben Charnley 3 3 2 2 3 -13 2 6 3 2 2 3 1 -7 – – 32 pts

4th GBR 3023 Richard Watsham 4 4 4 4 4 3 4 4 -8 8 -9 5 4 4 – – 52 pts

5th GBR 4027 Robbie Lawson 6 6 5 5 5 4 -8 -8 6 3 5 8 3 5 – – 61 pts

6th GBR 3802 David Aslett -7 -7 6 6 6 5 6 7 4 5 7 7 2 2 – – 63 pts

Full RS Aero results available here . . .