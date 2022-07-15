World Sailing revisits Governance Reform . . . Again

World Sailing to hold Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to vote on Governance Reform proposals . . . Again

The proposed changes to World Sailing’s governance aim to equip the governing body for the sport of sailing globally with accountable, efficient decision-making processes in order to better support sailors, volunteers and MNAs.

Philip Baum, World Sailing Vice-President and Chair of the Board Governance Sub-Committee, said:

“This vote is extremely important for the sport. It is the next stage in adopting a structure which is fit for purpose and provides the framework for collaboration. This should enable sailing to expand, attract investment and increase participation around the world.”

Important or not the members do not seem in any hurry. Governance Reform has been under discussion since early 2017.

Although a majority voted for change at the 2019 Annual Conference the result fell short of the 75% needed to amend the Constitution.

Revisiting the topic in 2021, 92% of MNAs voted in favour of the Board continuing its work to modernise the governance structure.

Should the proposal achieve a simple majority at the July EGM, the required formal amendments to the Constitution and Regulations will then be drafted and submitted for approval at the 2022 Annual General Meeting in October.

Nothing changes unless and until the required 75% approval is achieved at the Annual Conference in October 2022.

