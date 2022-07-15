Met Office issue first ever Red Extreme Heat Warning

For the first time temperatures of 40°C have been forecast in the UK and the Met Office has issued the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat.

Exceptional heat is expected to affect a large part of England early next week, with temperatures likely in the high 30s °C in some places and perhaps even reaching 40°C.

The step up in warning level to red is running parallel to an increase in the current Heat Health Warning to Level 4 for England by the UK Health Security Agency.

The Red Extreme heat national severe weather warning will cover Monday and Tuesday (18 and 19 July) for parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England.

An Amber Extreme heat warning, has been in place for much of England and Wales for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (17 to 19 July) since earlier this week.

Temperatures are expected to start to return closer to normal for the time of year from the middle of next week (Wed 20 July) onwards as cooler air pushes across the country from the west.

Keep track of current weather warnings on the Met Office weather warning page.