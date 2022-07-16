Volvo Cork Week comes to a close

192 boats took part in the biggest Volvo Cork Week for many years, which incorporated the ICRA National Championships.

The 2022 edition of Volvo Cork Week lived up to its billing as a huge celebration of Royal Cork Yacht Club’s signature regatta to celebrate their tricentenary.

1720 European Championship

Rope Dock Atara won the 1720 European Championship for the third time in a row with the same team on board: Ross McDonald, Killian Collins, Aoife English, Robbie English, Paddy Good. Atara was also awarded the Kinsale Kettle as overall winner of Volvo Cork Week

Royal Cork’s Dave Kenefick racing Full Irish secured second place for the championship. Robert Dix Elder Lemon from Baltimore SC was the top boat on the last day, scoring a 1-3 to make the European Championship podium.

Cape 31 Irish Nationals

The 2022 Cape 31 Irish National Champion is Royal Cork’s Anthony O’Leary’s racing Antix. Antix winning crew: Anthony O’Leary, Peter O’Leary, Ben Field, Rebecca Coles, Peter Greenhalgh, Mark Hassett, and Tommy Murphy.

Dave McGuire’s Valkyrie won the last race to take second by a single point from Dan O’Grady’s Aja.

Beaufort Cup

The third edition of the Beaufort Cup attracted teams from Ireland, UK and the United States. The Crosshaven RNLI won the 2022 Beaufort Cup on Annemarie Fegan and Denis Murphy’s Grand Soleil 40 Nieulargo.

Second was the British Royal Navy team racing J/109 Jolly Jack Tar, skippered by David Warwick. In third for the series was the US Marines Team skippered by Peter Quinn on First 40.7 Escapado.

Coastal IRC Class

A huge variety of 21 boats competed under IRC for the Coastal Class. Peter Dunlop & Victoria Cox with a team from the Port St Charles SC, won the last race of the series to win the IRC Coastal Class.

Jamie McWilliam’s Ker40+ Signal 8 representing the Royal Hong Kong YC had led for most of the regatta but finished runner-up. Robert Rendell’s Grand Soleil 44 Samatom from Howth YC was third.

IRC One

17 high performance racer-cruisers had eight races. James Chalmers and his Knight Build team racing the British J/112 Happy Daize were the winners.

Louise Makin and Chris Jones’ J/111 Journeymaker II from the Royal Southern YC finished in second. Nick Burns Royal Hong Kong team racing Mills 39 Zero II, scored their second race win on the final day to secure the final podium position.

IRC Two

16 teams had windward leeward and round the cans courses over the five days. John Maybury’s J/109 Joker 2 with a team from the Royal Irish YC, is the class champion. Second was Pat Kelly’s J/109 Storm with a team from Howth YC & Rush SC. Third Barry Cunningham’s J/109 Chimaera with his Royal Irish team.

IRC Three

21 teams enjoyed nine races on windward leeward and round the cans courses. Sam Laidlaw’s Quarter Tonner BLT from the Royal Yacht Squadron Cowes scored seven race wins out of ten to rocket to the class title.

Marcus Ryan’s youth team racing J/24 HeadCase is runner-up just five points ahead of Fiona Young’s Royal Cork Albin Express North Star.

Classic Class

The Classics at Volvo Cork Week were a magnificent spectacle racing in picturesque Cork Harbour every day.

JJ Ollu’s French classic Bilou-Belle, from the Atlantic YC, won the Classic Class by just two points from Patrick Dorgan’s Cork Harbour One Design Elsie. Third was Dafydd Hughes’ Welsh S&S 34 Bendigedig, which also won the Prince of Wales 300th Anniversary Trophy.

Dragon Class

A blaze of Dragons raced at Volvo Cork Week with entries from Kinsale YC, Royal St. George YC, Royal Irish YC, and Glandore Harbour YC.

Cameron Good’s Little Fella from Kinsale YC scored three race wins in a huge variety of conditions to win the Dragon Class. Peter Bowring’s Phantom from the Royal St. George led after the second day but finished the six race series as runner up. Daniel Murphy’s Whisper from Kinsale YC is third.

Non-Spinnaker Echo 1 & Echo 2 Classes

25 teams raced in two classes under the progressive Echo handicap system with rating changing from day to day according to previous results.

In Echo 1, Anthony Scannell’s Hanse 370 Hansemer from Kinsale YC won the final race to win by a single point from Batt & Helen O’Leary’s Sun Odyssey 36 Sweet Dreams from Royal Cork YC. Paul O’Shea’s Sun Odyssey 36 is third, again by a single point.

In Echo 2, John Twomey’s Blazer 23 Shilleagh, designed by Bruce Kirby, is the class champion. Second by just two points is Clodagh O’Donovan First 35 Roaring Forties from the Royal Cork. In third place is Royal Cork’s Kieran O’Brien racing his MG 335 Magnet.

Results from Volvo Cork Week available here . .