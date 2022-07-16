WASZP Championship Racing – Kiwi Sam Street is new leader

New Zealander Sam Street takes the overall lead with 15 points, after four final series races, and now has a 9pt lead heading into the final day.

In second on 26 points is Britain’s Sam Whaley 1 2 5 (14) with former leader Italian Enzio Savoini 3 10 (19) 10 now in third place with 32 points.

The leading group now have a 14 point lead from the pack headed by Foiling Week winner Ettore Botticini of Italy.

Another big mover in a day that belonged to the kiwis, Elise Beavis put one hand on the women’s trophy, moving up to 23rd overall.

Nora Doksrod of Norway sits in 30th and Britain’s Hattie Rogers is 43rd and Isabelle Fellows 44th.

Leading positions after 12 races – – gross/nett pts (150 entries)

1st NZL 2171 STREET, Sam (4) 1 3 (7) 1 1 2 4 (24) 1 1 1 – – 50 15 pts

2nd GBR 3139 WHALEY, Sam (4) 1 (30) 4 2 4 4 3 1 2 5 (14) – – 74 26 pts

3rd ITA 3203 SAVOINI, Enzio 1 OCS (76) 2 (3) 1 1 3 1 3 10 (19) 10 – – 130 32 pts

4th ITA 3135 BOTTICINI, Ettore 2 3 4 6 2 3 (10) (12) 2 11 13 (30) – – 98 46 pts

5th ESP 2801 FRAMIS HARGUINDEY, Jaime 7 (10) 1 1 5 7 2 (8) 18 (48) 3 4 – – 114 48 pts

6th ESP 2691 COSTA, Joan 1 7 (56) 2 7 (12) 5 11 (19) 4 6 5 – – 135 48 pts

7th SUI 3287 ZELTNER, Nick – (10) 6 (22) 8 6 2 4 1 10 5 (12) 8 – – 94 50 pts

8th SUI 3062 SCHUEPBACH, Jann (14) 3 9 1 (22) 4 7 2 14 7 10 (25) – – 118 57 pts

9th NED 2582 HAMEETEMAN, Paul 10 9 9 (14) BFD(76) (15) 3 7 6 3 7 7 – – 166 61 pts

10th IRL 2987 CULLEN, Charles 2 4 1 (6) 3 6 (8) 5 (30) 21 15 6 – – 107 63 pts

11th GBR 3168 BANHAM, Ross 3 4 (8) 2 4 (5) 1 3 7 8 (41) 36 – – 122 68 pts

Other leading GBR:

14th GBR 3154 FRY, Arthur

27th GBR 2524 WILSON, Ewan

33rd GBR 3243 BLOMELEY, Zac

36th GBR 2789 BRIDGMAN, Andrew

Full results available here . . . pdf