WASZP Championship Racing – Kiwi Sam Street is new leader

New Zealander Sam Street takes the overall lead with 15 points, after four final series races, and now has a 9pt lead heading into the final day.
In second on 26 points is Britain’s Sam Whaley 1 2 5 (14) with former leader Italian Enzio Savoini 3 10 (19) 10 now in third place with 32 points.
The leading group now have a 14 point lead from the pack headed by Foiling Week winner Ettore Botticini of Italy.
Another big mover in a day that belonged to the kiwis, Elise Beavis put one hand on the women’s trophy, moving up to 23rd overall.
Nora Doksrod of Norway sits in 30th and Britain’s Hattie Rogers is 43rd and Isabelle Fellows 44th.
Leading positions after 12 races – – gross/nett pts (150 entries)
1st NZL 2171 STREET, Sam (4) 1 3 (7) 1 1 2 4 (24) 1 1 1 – – 50 15 pts
2nd GBR 3139 WHALEY, Sam (4) 1 (30) 4 2 4 4 3 1 2 5 (14) – – 74 26 pts
3rd ITA 3203 SAVOINI, Enzio 1 OCS (76) 2 (3) 1 1 3 1 3 10 (19) 10 – – 130 32 pts
4th ITA 3135 BOTTICINI, Ettore 2 3 4 6 2 3 (10) (12) 2 11 13 (30) – – 98 46 pts
5th ESP 2801 FRAMIS HARGUINDEY, Jaime 7 (10) 1 1 5 7 2 (8) 18 (48) 3 4 – – 114 48 pts
6th ESP 2691 COSTA, Joan 1 7 (56) 2 7 (12) 5 11 (19) 4 6 5 – – 135 48 pts
7th SUI 3287 ZELTNER, Nick – (10) 6 (22) 8 6 2 4 1 10 5 (12) 8 – – 94 50 pts
8th SUI 3062 SCHUEPBACH, Jann (14) 3 9 1 (22) 4 7 2 14 7 10 (25) – – 118 57 pts
9th NED 2582 HAMEETEMAN, Paul 10 9 9 (14) BFD(76) (15) 3 7 6 3 7 7 – – 166 61 pts
10th IRL 2987 CULLEN, Charles 2 4 1 (6) 3 6 (8) 5 (30) 21 15 6 – – 107 63 pts
11th GBR 3168 BANHAM, Ross 3 4 (8) 2 4 (5) 1 3 7 8 (41) 36 – – 122 68 pts
Other leading GBR:
14th GBR 3154 FRY, Arthur
27th GBR 2524 WILSON, Ewan
33rd GBR 3243 BLOMELEY, Zac
36th GBR 2789 BRIDGMAN, Andrew