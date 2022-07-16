Solo Nationals – Day 1 at South Caernarvonshire

Veterans made their mark on the first day of the Solo Nationals at South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club (SCYC).

After two races, veteran Steve Cockerill (1, 4) has a one point lead ahead of another veteran Jonathan Woodward (3,3).

In third place the age gap widens (downwards) with Tom Gilliard (7, 1) in third place on eight points, and fourth Ewan Birkin-Walls (10, 2) with 12 points.

After the leading four the points gap widens with Richard Lovering (8, 11) on 19 points and rounding out the top six, Grand Master Peter Kyne (15,9) on 24 ponts.

The first race went to Cockerill ahead of Alex Butler (2, 24) with Woodward in third place.

The second race saw Gilliard taking the finish line ahead of Birkin-Walls with Woodward in third place.

The event runs through to Tuesday 19 July.

Solo National Championship 2022

Leading Results after 2 races 16 July (97 entries)

Only able to access the above image . . . Full results available here . . .